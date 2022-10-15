Inasal na manok voted fifth best chicken dish in the world

MANILA, Philippines — After lumpiang shanghai last month, the Philippines' Inasal na manok has been voted as the fifth best chicken dish for October by a food and travel website.

Inasal na manok comes after two Indian dishes, butter chicken and tikka, which are ranked second and third in the top 50 best chicken dishes list of Taste Atlas, respectively. The Persian kebab, jujeh kabab, is ranked fourth while Peru's Pollo a la brasa reigned supreme among all chicken dishes in the world.

With a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars in Taste Atlas' web site, Inasal na manok gained a favorable review for its "uniquely peppery flavor."

"Inasal na manok is a unique Filipino grilled chicken dish which originated in Bacolod and became the signature dish of the entire Visayas region. It employs various chicken cuts marinated in a mixture of vinegar and numerous spices such as lemongrass, garlic and ginger. During grilling, the meat is brushed with the annatto-infused oil which provides the chicken with an appetizing golden color and a unique peppery flavor. The dish is usually served alongside annatto-flavored garlic rice and spiced vinegar," Taste Atlas' description reads.

The grilled, golden-colored Bacolod chicken dish is the sole Filipino dish in this month's list.

Completing the top 10 are Morgh e shekam por (Iran), Frango assado com piri piri (Portugal), Yakitori (Japan), Chicken 65 (India) and Aji de gallina (Peru).

