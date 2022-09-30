Pinoy Lumpiang Shanghai beats Karaage, Banh Mi at world best street food list

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino food Lumpiang Shanghai ranked 2nd as the Best Street Food in the world.

International food database TasteAtlas announced last Wednesday that the Filipino food ranked 2nd after Malaysia's Roti Canai.

Lumpiang Shanghai bested Japan’s Karaage at 3rd place, Vietnam’s Banh Mi at 4th, and Indian’s Paratha at 5th.

“Lumpiang Shanghai is the most popular variety of lumpia, the crispy deep-fried Filipino snack that evolved from Chinese spring rolls. Even though lumpia appears in numerous variations, the Shanghai version is characterized by a savory filling which combines ground pork or beef with carrots, onions, various seasonings, and (occasionally) shrimps,” TasteAtlas described the Filipino food.

“Lumpiang Shanghai is usually sold at numerous street stalls throughout the country, but it is also a staple dish served on special and festive occasions. This delicious and crispy snack is usually served accompanied by sweet and sour dipping sauce,” it added.

According to the website, the best Lumpiang Shanghai can be found in The Aristocrat in Manila, Baguio’s Good Taste, Marikina’s Luyong Restaurant, Cafe Ilang-Ilang in Manila Hotel, 121 Bar and Grill in Makati, and in Toho Restuarant in Parañaque.

RELATED: Help end world hunger: Antoinette Taus gives 3 ways to sustainable food consumption