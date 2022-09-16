^

On the Radar

'Let it go, go, go!': Rufa Mae Quinto trends in Thailand for rendition of 'Frozen' hit

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 16, 2022 | 10:04am
'Let it go, go, go!': Rufa Mae Quinto trends in Thailand for rendition of 'Frozen' hit
Actress Rufa Mae Quinto
The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto can and always puts on a good show, so much so that her rendition of "Let It Go" from the Disney movie "Frozen" became a trending topic in Thailand.

Quinto performed her version of the song jokingly called "Let It Go Go Go," an allusion to her iconic "go, go, go!" line, on GMA's "All-Out Sundays" last September 11, alongside Thea Astley and Marianne Osabel.

A Twitter user from Thailand posted a video of the performance on their account, and as of writing, the video has accumulated 634,000 views, 34,000 retweets, and 14,000 likes.

The actress posted screenshots of the tweet and several other Twitter reactions to the song on her Instagram account to share her appreciation.

"I love you Thailand for making 'Let it Go Go Go' trend! I woke up tear- eyed withtears of joy joy joy deep, deep inside my heart ! Go go go chase your dream! Todo na to! Todo na tour!" wrote Quinto, thanking everyone in Thai with "capunca."

Other songs that Quinto created her own versions of included "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and "Where Do Broken Hearts Go."

Meanwhile, closer to home, on the most recent episode of "Drag Race Philippines," contestant Eva Le Queen impersonated Quinto for the extremely popular Snatch Game portion of the reality competition.

The drag artist nailed Quinto's voice and mannerisms, from reciting "go, go, go" to making crass jokes like the actual "tampal-puke" flat fish; however, the challenge and episode was won by fellow drag performer Xilhouette who impesonated Vicki Belo and did two Ru-veals on the runway.

RELATED: Rufa Mae Quinto remains ‘go, go, go’ with comedy

FROZEN

GO GO GO

LET IT GO

RUFA MAE QUINTO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Let it go, go, go!': Rufa Mae Quinto trends in Thailand for rendition of 'Frozen' hit
1 hour ago

'Let it go, go, go!': Rufa Mae Quinto trends in Thailand for rendition of 'Frozen' hit

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto can and always puts on a good show, so much so that her rendition of "Let It Go" from the...
On the Radar
fbtw
Taiwan says beauty queen barred from waving flag in Malaysia
17 hours ago

Taiwan says beauty queen barred from waving flag in Malaysia

17 hours ago
Taipei accused China on Wednesday of pressuring organisers of a Malaysian trade event into barring a Taiwanese beauty queen...
On the Radar
fbtw
NASA's Moon mission pushed back, again
3 days ago

NASA's Moon mission pushed back, again

3 days ago
NASA is now targeting September 27 as the earliest possible launch date for its uncrewed Artemis 1 mission to the Moon, the...
On the Radar
fbtw
Paddington tributes to queen prove too much to 'bear'
3 days ago

Paddington tributes to queen prove too much to 'bear'

3 days ago
To bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Fowles came to Buckingham Palace with not just flowers but a teddy bear too:...
On the Radar
fbtw
Man arrested after heckling Prince Andrew during Queen Elizabeth&rsquo;s funeral procession
3 days ago

Man arrested after heckling Prince Andrew during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession

3 days ago
Two anti-monarchy protesters were booed by crowds opposite parliament in central London on Monday, as King Charles III made...
On the Radar
fbtw
Pascual Lab's 75th anniversary campaign wins excellence award at the 19th PH IABC Quill
4 days ago

Pascual Lab's 75th anniversary campaign wins excellence award at the 19th PH IABC Quill

4 days ago
#PascualLove, Pascual Lab’s campaign for its milestone 75th anniversary was chosen as one of the excellence awardees...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with