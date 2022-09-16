'Let it go, go, go!': Rufa Mae Quinto trends in Thailand for rendition of 'Frozen' hit

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto can and always puts on a good show, so much so that her rendition of "Let It Go" from the Disney movie "Frozen" became a trending topic in Thailand.

Quinto performed her version of the song jokingly called "Let It Go Go Go," an allusion to her iconic "go, go, go!" line, on GMA's "All-Out Sundays" last September 11, alongside Thea Astley and Marianne Osabel.

A Twitter user from Thailand posted a video of the performance on their account, and as of writing, the video has accumulated 634,000 views, 34,000 retweets, and 14,000 likes.

The actress posted screenshots of the tweet and several other Twitter reactions to the song on her Instagram account to share her appreciation.

?????? ????????????

Let it Go Go Go!!!

??????????????

?????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/CZ3BFMARAC — ??? Bore Please ??????????? (@hlblb) September 13, 2022

"I love you Thailand for making 'Let it Go Go Go' trend! I woke up tear- eyed withtears of joy joy joy deep, deep inside my heart ! Go go go chase your dream! Todo na to! Todo na tour!" wrote Quinto, thanking everyone in Thai with "capunca."

Other songs that Quinto created her own versions of included "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and "Where Do Broken Hearts Go."

Meanwhile, closer to home, on the most recent episode of "Drag Race Philippines," contestant Eva Le Queen impersonated Quinto for the extremely popular Snatch Game portion of the reality competition.

The drag artist nailed Quinto's voice and mannerisms, from reciting "go, go, go" to making crass jokes like the actual "tampal-puke" flat fish; however, the challenge and episode was won by fellow drag performer Xilhouette who impesonated Vicki Belo and did two Ru-veals on the runway.

