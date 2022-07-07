Rufa Mae Quinto remains â€˜go, go, goâ€™ with comedy

Rufa Mae Quinto remains ‘go, go, go’ with comedy

Rufa Mae Quinto has made a showbiz comeback with a bang. The ace comedienne stars in the GTV family sitcom Tols, which airs Saturday nights at 7:05, and the GMA 7’s Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko fifth anniversary special, titled Bida Kontrabida, which premieres on Sunday night at 7. From playing roles, she is also seen in All-Out Sundays (AOS). As she jokingly suggests, these developments in her career form “A Rufa Mae weekend.”

Known for her trademark lines “Todo na ‘to (I’m giving my all),” “To the highest level” and “Go, go, go,” Rufa Mae treats viewers to a back-to-back comedy entertainment weekend to help them forget their cares.

Guided by those catchphrases, the Sparkle talent definitely pulls out all the stops.

“Na tuwang-tuwa akong bumalik, mga friends (I’m very happy to have made a comeback, my friends),” said Rufa Mae about this manna from showbiz heaven in a recent virtual interview with the press. “Para siyang panaginip lang na pag dilat mo (It’s like a dream and when I wake up), I’m back to GMA, I’ve seen my bosses and friends. (I’ve met) new talents. I feel at home and at the same time, (I find everything) refreshing.”

Sharing the screen with Kelvin Miranda, Shaun Salvador and Abdul Raman, the lead stars of Tols, was a new experience for Rufa Mae, who plays Mommy Barbie to their Uno, Dos and Third.

“(I think) they enjoyed it,” said she of how the three forayed into comedy from drama, “at nagabayan ko sila (and I’ve been able to guide them).” Kelvin, Shaun and Abdul were able to keep up with her comedic flair and keep a straight face when Rufa Mae unleashed her funny antics.

“Kaya hindi na sila tumitingin sa akin (That’s why they would look away),” recalled she how her Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko fellow stars held their ground not to laugh with her, especially if the scene did not call for it. “I miss showbiz. On and off cam, wala kaming ginawa kundi tumawa lang.”

For the Sunday drama-fantasy show, Rufa Mae portrays Evil Queen, who will be joined by other kontrabida characters, based on their depiction in children’s books, Rumpelstiltskin, Sea Witch and Big Bad Wolf (as played by Jo Berry, Cai Cortez and Andre Paras, respectively).

“Actually, the story (revolves around the idea that) we are all kontrabida,” said she. “Dahil sa gusto (nilang) maging mabuti at gumawa nang mabuti kaya pinipilit (nilang) maging mabait at maging bida (With their aspiration to become nice and do good deeds, they will force themselves to become the good guys). Kumbaga nagsasawa na (sila) sa kasamaan (nila) (They’ve gotten tired of being bad).” That’s one twist that viewers will enjoy and makes the narrative more engaging. As the cliché goes, there is good in everyone.

After a hiatus from show business, Rufa Mae remains the funny girl that audiences have adored and admired.

“Siguro ang training is yung magaan akong kasama on and off cam (Perhaps part of my training in comedy is how to get along with everyone on and off camera),” said she. “So, they (my fellow actors) bring out the best in themselves.” Through it, her enthusiasm and gift to tickle one’s funny bone is being rubbed off on them and they gel as a group.

“Whatever I have learned for the past 25 years in the business, from my seniors, it feels good for me to be able to share them (to the new stars),” added she, whose Tols stars found her approachable and appreciated her ability to lighten up the situation.

Asked to impart some secrets as a comic, Rufa Mae had this to say: “Siguro yung pagkatao ko na talaga na bubbly, jolly, happy (Perhaps my bubbly, jolly and happy personality plays a part and comes out naturally), yun siguro yung (dahil kung bakit) nagiging magaang ang mga (trabaho at) ka-trabaho (it’s also the reason why work becomes easy to all).” With that, things get done easily and the energy that pervades the set is light, which is conducive to creativity and collaboration.

Rufa Mae was also happy to be a part of the fifth anniversary special of Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko, which has been teaching and reminding kids of good values.

“Since I became a mother, I’ve been watching channels for kids, puro cartoons, ganyan,” said she, whose daughter Athena has just turned five and enjoys the company of the comedienne’s family here. “She feels very, very at home, ayaw na ngang bunalik sa Amerika.”

At this point in her career, Rufa Mae has proven again that comedy is her turf and comfort zone, where she excels and thrives. Borrowing one of her signature lines, one can say that she will just “go, go, go” with every acting assignment that Lady Luck grants her. So, expect Rufa Mae to give her all, as in “Todo na ‘to” in the vernacular.