In photos: Tahanang Walang Hagdan to mark 50th anniversary

Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo and her family delivered Philstar.com and her family’s personal donations to Tahanang Walang Hagdan.

MANILA, Philippines — In anticipation of Tahanang Walang Hagdan’s (TWH) 50th anniversary next year, Philstar.com recently surprised the cause-oriented institution with treats for its persons with disabilities (PWDs) and non-PWD staff and beneficiaries.

Philstar.com was given a tour to TWH’s compound in Cainta, Rizal, which is due for lease renewal on the institution’s 50th anniversary in 2023.

Less than a hundred PWD and non-PWD personnel, some living in the compound’s dormitories, work and thrive to be physically and financially independent in the compound’s workshops for medicine packaging, woodcrafts, sewing and metallurgy. Apart from work and living areas, the compound has its own urban farms, where the PWDs can harvest their own food.

Tahanang Walang Hagdanan Inc. is a non-stock, non-profit organization founded in 1973 by a Belgian nun, Sr. Valeriana Baerts, ICM, to provide programs and services to PWDs. All these are geared to uplift the lives of PWDs – by becoming self-sufficient and contributing members of the society. This was established with the help of the Belgian Government, which shouldered 75% of the construction cost and by the Archdiocese of Manila, for the acquisition of the lot that is leased for free.

The center, as its name suggests, is devoid of stairways, which symbolizes difficulty or of total rejection of PWDs.

“By the total elimination of the physical and other symbolic barriers such as psychological, emotional and sociological in nature which hinders the rehabilitation progress, TWHI hopes to achieve a gainful and productive life for persons with disabilities which will restore their personal sense of dignity and self-respect so that their God-given talents could bloom to their full potentials,” the organization’s website says of its mission.

The beneficiaries were thankful for Philstar.com and the Bernardo family’s donations, some of which were ordered from GrabMart of mobile service Grab, which marks its 10th anniversary in the Philippines.

PWD workers packing medicines and vitamins in the medical supplies packing workshop. Photo by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo A PWD worker at the metalworks shop, where the PWDs construct wheelchairs and other equipment for use by other PWDs. Photo by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo PWD workers packing wooden toys in their sports gymnasium, where they also hold athletic events. Photo by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo One of the sewing areas with machines especially constructed for PWDs. Photo by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo PWDs on the way to return to work after having a lunch break in their canteen. Photo by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Souvenir shop where the PWDs' works can be purchased. Photo by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Wooden crafts workshop - Photo by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Pocket gardens dot the TWH compound, where PWDs can sustainably grow what they can eat. Photo by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Pocket gardens dot the TWH compound, where PWDs can sustainably grow what they can eat. Photo by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Donations from Philstar.com and Bernardo family, some of which were ordered via GrabMart. Photos by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The BIGA10 toast to a fruitful 10 years with Grab, surrounded by fireworks to commemorate the milestone. Grab Philippines/Released In a show of lights and sounds, the Grab BIGA10 wheel was unveiled in SM Mall of Asia in time for Grab PH's 10th anniversary. Grab Philippines/Released < >

While starting out as a ride-hailing platform, Grab has evolved as the leading “superapp” across Southeast Asia - providing Filipinos unfettered access for their everyday needs, while supporting the country’s long term economic recovery and development. On its 10th anniversary, Grab Philippines is throwing a Biga10 celebration for its driver- and delivery-partners, merchants and consumers.

Last June 17, Grab kicked off its 10th year through a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, unveiling its Grab Biga10 Wheel, which highlights 10 stories of growth and success from its partner and merchant communities.

“Nagsimula ako Grab dahil sa pinansyal na pangangailangan, at doon ay natutulungan ko ang aking pag-aaral at natutuloy-tuloy ko hanggang ngayon. Sa dami-dami naming Grab partner, Grab rider— libo libo— at isa ako dun sa napili bilang Biga10 sa 10th anniversary ni Grab. Sobrang saya at overwhelming para rin sa aking pamilya,” said Grab delivery-partner Jester Ocampo Castro.

“One of the things that I like about Grab is that merchants— big or small— has the opportunity to expand and grow. Thanks to Grab, we have seen InstaMart grow from a home-based business to a fully fledged online grocery store. This shows that even a small business like ours can grow and make a big impact in the community,” added Grab Merchant Partner Marvin Cabreza.

Grab is also bringing the festivities closer to many Filipinos through its Biga10 Food District, which will tour all over the Philippines.

“As we mark another milestone for Grab in the Philippines, we are immensely grateful to our kababayans who continue to believe in our mission and motivate us to be better at what we do best. Every Filipino has played a huge role in shaping Grab to what it is today, and we will continue outserving our kababayans the best way we know how - through our technology, platform, expertise, and our Filipino values. We have achieved great things in the past 10 years, and I believe that greater things can be accomplished if we all work together for the common good,” said Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera Cruz.

