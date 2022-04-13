^

On the Radar

A magical day awaits this Easter at Ortigas Malls

Philstar.com
April 13, 2022 | 4:20pm
A magical day awaits this Easter at Ortigas Malls
A day of magic, music and fun awaits you and your familia! Watch Mirabel and her family put on a musical show in our mini magical garden this Easter Sunday on April 17.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — A day of magic, music and fun awaits you and your familia!

Watch Mirabel and her family put on a musical show in our mini magical garden this Easter Sunday on April 17. Showtimes are as follows:

  • 11 a.m. at Greenhills G/F VMall
     
  • 1 p.m. at Estancia G/F East Wing
     
  • 3 p.m. at Tiendesitas Level 1 Food Village

Download the Ortigas Malls app to enjoy this show for free along with other perks and privileges when you register for the Ortigas Community Card and Toy Club.

Available on Android and iOS. #OMagicalEaster #EnjoyEveryday #OrtigasMalls

ORTIGAS MALLS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with