New FPJ Avenue gets mixed reactions




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 14, 2022 | 3:29pm
 





FPJ as the legendary Panday with the magic dagger
MANILA, Philippines — Social media users had mixed reactions over the recent renaming of Roosevelt Avenue to Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue. 


President Rodrigo Duterte signed last December 10 Republic Act 11608 renaming the 2.9-kilometer avenue, which runs from Quezon Avenue to Edsa. 


The law, which was announced yesterday, will take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation. 


While some approved of the law, some are questioning the need to change it. Here are some social media reactions on the new FPJ Avenue:


 




 




 




 




 




 




 




 


