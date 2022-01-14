New FPJ Avenue gets mixed reactions

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users had mixed reactions over the recent renaming of Roosevelt Avenue to Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed last December 10 Republic Act 11608 renaming the 2.9-kilometer avenue, which runs from Quezon Avenue to Edsa.

The law, which was announced yesterday, will take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

While some approved of the law, some are questioning the need to change it. Here are some social media reactions on the new FPJ Avenue:

I mean, you won’t see an Arroyo Avenue anywhere, but now there’s an FPJ Avenue. Talk about justice for a man who died in despair. ????? https://t.co/USLfvLrkAR — Marco Terrado (@_jmterrado) January 13, 2022

ok??? besides the fact that this is very random and useless, wala nang relevance ang Roosevelt Avenue kay FPJ, and FPJ Studios is located at Del Monte?? sana dun nalang? sjdjsjs anyway???? https://t.co/couMMnEFRU — raven (@chowmowan) January 13, 2022

Qait I just found out that Duterte signed a law renaming Roosevelt Avenue as FPJ Avenue LIKE MR. PRESIDENT SHOULDN'T YOU BE SIGNING MORE IMPORTANT THINGS DJKSJDJSJJDD HAHHAHAHA or dealing with stuff like the fucking pandemic???? — Lia (@MariaLiaav_v) January 13, 2022

so mga nakatira near fpj avenue tawag na sa kanila probinsyano



also bakit https://t.co/KbtUN4o9mG — ced #LetLeniLead2022 (@kakaIBAYb) January 13, 2022

Ano ba ambag ni FPJ? Anong basehan at bakit kailangan palitan? Edi pati Roosevelt station ng LRT ire-rename nila? Ang dami kong iniisip tapos dumagdag pa 'tong FPJ Avenue https://t.co/8mZQXQdBOY — r ???? (@zellepakingan) January 13, 2022

naniniwala ako, na katulad ni FPJ, sa una lg lagi nabubugbog, sa huli dahil sa nakapangalan na sa kanyan ang roosevelt avenue— ay matatalo din nya ang COVID#pelikulalg https://t.co/PhJPMDNcwO — Papa.Ojie for #LeniKiko2022 (@TataOjie) January 13, 2022

Kaloka naman FPJ avenue! Mas sikat si Roosevelt eh. — ??????? ???????? (@vinbu) January 13, 2022

