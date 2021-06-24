




































































 




   







   















Korina Sanchez reveals offer to star in movie with FPJ

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2021 - 11:38am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Returning Kapamilya host Korina Sanchez revealed that she wanted to become a celebrity when she’s young. 



In the latest episode of Philstar.com’s "Slam Book" show, Korina said performance is in her blood because her mother was a singer. 





“When I was very little, I used to pray to God to make me an artista. I think performance is really in my blood. My mother was a singer, and I've always liked to perform, but as I was getting older, I also liked writing a lot,” she shared.



“So I told myself when I was choosing my course before college that I wanted to get into something that crosses over into both performance and writing. That's why I became a broadcast journalist."



 






 



The “Rated Korina” host also revealed that she received an offer to be part of a Fernando Poe Jr. movie but she declined. 



“So, to be an artista, well yes, there were offers for an FPJ movie, believe it or not, before. Of course, I was already a newscaster then, so I said, 'No, thank you, kilig ako.' I also guested in a few sitcoms as a journalist. I also believe in sticking to your forte. Because if you grow in one area, then you have a better chance of becoming bigger in that field."



