Lunas Collective, partners hold #DearSurvivor virtual event on violence against women

The activity aimed to create awareness on gender-based violence happening in public spaces and to harness public support for victim-survivors of street harassment.

MANILA, Philippines – In commemoration of the 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women (VAW), Lunas Collective, together with United States Agency for International Development (USAID), UP Center for Women Studies Foundation Inc., UP Center for Women and Gender Studies, Familigtas, Feminist Media Lab and Filipino Freethinker, held a virtual event called #DearSurvivor.

The virtual event, which was attended by people on Zoom and via Facebook Live, provided private sharing circles for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) committed in public spaces. Attendees were encouraged to open up, exchange messages of support with one another and make their way toward healing individually and collectively.

Sabrina Gacad of Lunas Collective provided a crash course on GBV and remarked that, “Ang gender-based violence ay isyu ng kapangyarihan. Ginagamit ng mas makapangyarihan ang karahasan para kontrolin ang katawan, kasiyahan at oportunidad ng iba. And in our culture, it is not easy to openly talk about sexuality. If one’s gender identity, expression, or sexual orientaiton does not conform with gender norms, a person may experience abuse or violence.”

Additionally, Atty. Patty Sta. Maria, Lunas volunteer and faculty member of the Ateneo Law School, emphasized the importance of the Safe Spaces Act or Bawal Bastos Law to protect any person from gender-based violence in public spaces.

"The Safe Spaces Act provides protection for everyone from gender-based violence in public spaces, which includes online spaces. With #DearSurvivor, we hope to help participants and their friends understand how the law works to ensure everyone's welfare and safety," she added.

Lunas volunteers Bernz Soriano, cycling enthusiast and advocate for media freedom, and Jordan Barbra, physical therapist and college instructor, also noted the importance of bystander intervention in making public spaces safer for everyone. “If bystanders muster the courage to intervene whenever they see someone in danger of any gender-based violence in the streets, it will go a long way. Bystander intervention is as important as the Safe Spaces Act. People have the power to prevent any form of violence by taking action when they see one.”

As a #DearSurvivor partner, the Commission on Human Rights Commissioner Karen Gomez Dumpit promoted the “Bawal Bastos” Safe Spaces Act Violations Reporting and Documentation Portal.

“With this portal, we are able to monitor how prevalent street harassment is. We need the help of the community to create safe spaces, and we hope that more and more people will proactively report violations they see on the streets through the Bawal Bastos portal. CHR will collate all reports received for proper action,” Comm. Gomez-Dumpit said in a message.

Dr. Yolanda Oliveros, USAID representative, remarked, “ We can make VAW-free communities a reality. As we keep our spaces free from the COVID-19 virus, we should also strive for our spaces to be free from any form of human rights violations such as GBV and gender-based sexual harassment."

"We invite people to intervene, reach out, and support victim-survivors of gender-based violence. And, Dear, Survivor, we want you to know, we believe your stories and amplify your voices. With you, and for you, and with all our allies in civil society and in governance, we can create spaces free from discrimination and violence,” she added.

Ceej Tantengco, journalist and gender equality advocate, moderated the virtual event. She encouraged everyone to be involved beyond the 18-day campaign to eliminate VAWC: “By being allies to survivors, by taking action as bystanders, and of course, with the full implementation of the Safe Spaces Law, we can ensure that people can find freedom, ease, and joy in streets and public spaces.”

Lunas Collective invited participants and the public to make change happen beyond the 18-day campaign to eliminate VAWC.

#DearSurvivor is a culminating event of Lunas Collective’s Share the Care: Taking Action for Street Safety campaign, a campaign discussing street harassment and the important role of bystander intervention that is in partnership with the Commission on Human Rights, Lakbike and the Pinay Bike Commuter Community.

The campaign also aims to connect individuals and organizations in taking actions such as, but not limited to survivor-centered care, harassment reporting and legal advising.

For those who want to watch #DearSurvivor: A Discussion on Gender-based Violence in Public and Online Spaces, you may watch it here.

For more information about Lunas Collective and its advocacy, visit www.facebook.com/LunasCollective.