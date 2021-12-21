



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
On the Radar

                        
Lunas Collective, partners hold #DearSurvivor virtual event on violence against women

                        

                        
Philstar.com
December 21, 2021 | 2:54pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Lunas Collective, partners hold #DearSurvivor virtual event on violence against women  
The activity aimed to create awareness on gender-based violence happening in public spaces and to harness public support for victim-survivors of street harassment.  
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines – In commemoration of the 18-Day Campaign to End Violence  Against Women (VAW), Lunas Collective, together with United States Agency for International Development (USAID), UP Center for Women Studies Foundation Inc., UP Center for Women and Gender Studies, Familigtas, Feminist Media Lab and Filipino Freethinker, held a virtual event called #DearSurvivor.



The activity aimed to create awareness on gender-based violence happening in public spaces and to harness public support for victim-survivors of street harassment.  



The virtual event, which was attended by people on Zoom and via Facebook Live, provided private sharing circles for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) committed in public spaces. Attendees were encouraged to open up, exchange messages of support with one another and make their way toward healing individually and collectively.



Sabrina Gacad of Lunas Collective provided a crash course on GBV and remarked that, “Ang gender-based violence ay isyu ng kapangyarihan. Ginagamit ng mas makapangyarihan ang karahasan para kontrolin ang  katawan, kasiyahan at oportunidad ng iba. And in our culture, it is not easy to openly talk about sexuality. If one’s gender identity, expression, or sexual orientaiton does not conform with gender norms, a person may experience abuse or violence.”  



Additionally, Atty. Patty Sta. Maria, Lunas volunteer and faculty member of the Ateneo Law School, emphasized the importance of the Safe Spaces Act or Bawal Bastos Law to protect any person from gender-based violence in public spaces.



"The Safe Spaces Act provides protection for everyone from gender-based violence in public spaces, which includes online spaces. With #DearSurvivor, we hope to help participants and their friends understand how the law works to ensure everyone's welfare and safety," she added.   






Lunas volunteers Bernz Soriano, cycling enthusiast and advocate for media freedom, and Jordan Barbra, physical therapist and college instructor, also noted the importance of bystander intervention in making public spaces safer for everyone. “If bystanders muster the courage to intervene whenever they see someone in danger of any gender-based violence in the streets, it will go a long way. Bystander intervention is as important as the Safe Spaces Act. People have  the power to prevent any form of violence by taking action when they see one.”    



As a #DearSurvivor partner, the Commission on Human Rights Commissioner Karen Gomez Dumpit promoted the “Bawal Bastos” Safe Spaces Act Violations Reporting and Documentation Portal.



“With this portal, we are able to monitor how prevalent street harassment is. We need the help of the community to create safe spaces, and we hope that more and more people will proactively report violations they see on the streets through the Bawal Bastos portal. CHR will collate all reports received for proper action,” Comm. Gomez-Dumpit said in a message. 



Dr. Yolanda Oliveros, USAID representative, remarked, “ We can make VAW-free communities a reality. As we keep our spaces free from the COVID-19 virus, we should also strive for our spaces to be free from any form of human rights violations such as GBV and gender-based sexual harassment."



"We invite people to intervene, reach out, and support victim-survivors of gender-based violence. And, Dear, Survivor, we want you to know, we believe your stories and amplify your voices. With you, and for you, and with all our allies in civil society and in governance, we  can create spaces free from discrimination and violence,” she added.  



Ceej Tantengco, journalist and gender equality advocate, moderated the virtual event. She encouraged everyone to be involved beyond the 18-day campaign to eliminate VAWC: “By being  allies to survivors, by taking action as bystanders, and of course, with the full implementation of  the Safe Spaces Law, we can ensure that people can find freedom, ease, and joy in streets and  public spaces.” 



Lunas Collective invited participants and the public to make change happen beyond the 18-day  campaign to eliminate VAWC.  



#DearSurvivor is a culminating event of Lunas Collective’s Share the Care: Taking Action for  Street Safety campaign, a campaign discussing street harassment and the important role of bystander intervention that is in partnership with the Commission on Human Rights, Lakbike and the  Pinay Bike Commuter Community.



The campaign also aims to connect individuals and organizations in taking actions such as, but not limited to survivor-centered care, harassment reporting and legal advising.  



For those who want to watch #DearSurvivor: A Discussion on Gender-based Violence in Public and Online Spaces, you may watch it here.



 



For more information about Lunas Collective and its advocacy, visit www.facebook.com/LunasCollective.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      SAFE SPACES
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lunas Collective, partners hold #DearSurvivor virtual event on violence against women
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Lunas Collective, partners hold #DearSurvivor virtual event on violence against women


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The activity aimed to create awareness on gender-based violence happening in public spaces and to harness public support for...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wouldn&rsquo;t you love to win a $353 million Powerball jackpot for Christmas?
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Wouldn’t you love to win a $353 million Powerball jackpot for Christmas?


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Your Christmas wishes could come true because this Saturday, December 18, the US Powerball offers a staggering nine-figure...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Powerball has a $278 million jackpot and you could win it from the Philippines!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 days ago

                              
                              
Powerball has a $278 million jackpot and you could win it from the Philippines!


                              

                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
You can play and possibly win Powerball’s $278 million jackpot (equivalent to P14 billion) by buying official Powerball...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 days ago

                              
                              
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.


                              

                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon,...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Grocery shopping for the holidays? Grab big savings at The Metro Stores&rsquo; Crazy Sale
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
26 days ago

                              
                              
Grocery shopping for the holidays? Grab big savings at The Metro Stores’ Crazy Sale


                              

                                 26 days ago                              


                                                            
Now on its 10th year, the Crazy Sale is known among The Metro Stores patrons as the best time to get must-have items before...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Be among the first to see Pacman's wax figure at Madame Tussauds when you visit Hong Kong soon
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
27 days ago

                              
                              
Be among the first to see Pacman's wax figure at Madame Tussauds when you visit Hong Kong soon


                              

                                 27 days ago                              


                                                            
Pacman is only the second Filipino to have his own likeness placed inside a Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, following Ms. Universe...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with