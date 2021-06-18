62-year-old woman fulfills dream to graduate from high school

MANILA, Philippines — A 62-year-old woman proved that age is not a hindrance in achieving her goal as she recently graduated from high school.

Josephine Amante Villatema graduated from high school via the Alternative Learning System (ALS) of Timoteo Policarpio Memorial School in Bulacan.

According to a GMA News report, the woman persevered during high school to take up Culinary Arts through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

ALS is a parallel learning system in the country that provides a practical option to the existing formal instruction. When one does not have or cannot access formal education in schools, ALS is an alternate or substitute.

ALS includes both the non-formal and informal sources of knowledge and skills.

