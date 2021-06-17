







































































 




   







   















Salute to all hardworking dads: Street vendor goes viral after 4 kids graduate from college
Geronimo Tolibas (left) and a message from one of his children testifying that they all graduated from college through his hard work.
Karissa Mae Nievera via Facebook

                     

                        

                           
Salute to all hardworking dads: Street vendor goes viral after 4 kids graduate from college

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Charlie Mae Perez (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2021 - 5:28pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines – Just in time for Father’s Day, a post that includes photos of a dedicated father who is selling colorful scrunchies every morning around Puregold Monumento in Caloocan City went viral this week.



Vendor Geronimo Tolibas was able to support his four children’s education through college by selling in the street.



“If you get a chance to go to Monumento in the morning, please buy some of his scrunchies so that he'll get home early and enjoy the time with his family,” said Karissa Mae Nievera in her Facebook post.



As the netizens call him, “Tatay Geronimo” was accommodating to Nievera and her friends, and he was even the one who picked the colors that suit his customers.



She thought of posting Tatay Geronimo to extend his business’ reach, in case there are people online who are looking for scrunchies that are bigger and cheaper than the usual ones.



As of now, the post has garnered more than 51,000 reactions and up to 33,000 shares.



Someone also commented that she saw Tatay Geronimo vending along Divisoria.



“Sobrang saya po ng puso ko nung mag-viral po ang post ko kay Tatay, kasi deserve niya po ang appreciation hindi lang po this coming Father's Day,” Nievara said.



Philstar.com tried to contact Geronimo Tolibas Jr., Tatay Geronimo’s son, but his inbox is already bombarded with messages from people who are interested in buying their handmade scrunchies.



“Inulan po ng PM, sorry po sa hindi ma-entertain. ‘Yung iba sadyain niyo na lang po si papa sa may Puregold Monumento. Salamat po,” said Geronimo Tolibas Jr., Tatay Geronimo’s son in his Facebook update last night.



People who wish to purchase Tatay Geronimo’s inexpensive scrunchies may also contact him at +639457282237.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

