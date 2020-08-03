COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
A resident of Sitio Kinse, Brgy. Taliptip in Bulakan town is photographed outside her home in this photo from 2019.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Christopher Toledo IV
Philstar.com reporter among finalists for Journalism for an Equitable Asia Award
(Philstar.com) - August 3, 2020 - 9:54am

MANILA, Philippines — A Philstar.com reporter is among the finalists to the Journalism for an Equitable Asia Award for journalists who use their "skills and voice to expose social issues of inequality to build the public's understanding and support for equality, human rights, and sustainability."

Gaea Katreena Cabico, who writes about human rights and the environment, is among 11 finalists for the award, organized by Asia Centre and Oxfam in Asia, for her story "Fed by the waters: Coastal waters in Bulacan that have provided food and livelihood for decades may soon be paved over for an airport project". 

"Fed by the waters," produced with Philstar.com photojournalist Efigenio Toledo IV and the news website's multimedia and development teams, looks into the situation of residents in Barangay Taliptip in Bulakan, Bulacan, who stand to lose their homes and their livelihoods as construction on an airport project there begins.

The story also looks into the the potential effect on food security that the project will have.

Cabico

ALSO READ: Home is where the coast is: Fishing villages in Bulakan town are at risk, but the threat this time is not natural hazards

The story is part of "People on the Periphery", a series looking into development-induced displacement and the potential effects that infrastructure projects may have on the residents and the environment in the sites for those projects.

"People on the Periphery" was published under Philstar.com's NewsX, a project to take a closer look at underreported stories.

Also among the finalists from the Philippines are GMA News Online's Jessica Alaina Bartolome and Donabel Magsino for their story on the effects of El Niño and the 2019 water shortage on farmers in Morong, Rizal.

"Many journalists across Asia fight the injustice of inequality and poverty. Journalism for an Equitable Asia Award, co-hosted by Asia Centre and Oxfam in Asia aims to recognize them and encourage more journalists to write for a fairer Asia," organizers said in a release announcing the finalists.

"These journalists are exemplary for their reports on the injustices of inequality and poverty," they said.

DISPLACEMENT INEQUALITY POVERTY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
3 days ago
'May ganun, Mars': Philippines leads names submissions for future Mars mission
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
The country currently ranks first for a future Mars mission with over 150,000 names submitted as of writing, beating more...
On the Radar
fbfb
5 days ago
Join ZRewards for free and help LalaJeep drivers
5 days ago
When you register with ZRewards by Zeal, you not only get free access to amazing deals from your favorite restaurants and...
On the Radar
fbfb
Partner
5 days ago
CDM, IMMAP partner for educational webinars
5 days ago
Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), through its partnership with Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines...
On the Radar
fbfb
10 days ago
Pro-Duterte blogger Banat By takes over Mocha Uson's Twitter
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 days ago
In characteristic internet fashion, however, receipts were taken to prove the stealthy takeover of Mocha’s account with...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
#SafeHands: Proper handwashing still crucial to slow COVID-19 spread in the new normal
13 days ago
On the Radar
16 days ago
Ortigas Malls bags 4 awards in 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards
16 days ago
Various campaigns for Greenhills, Tiendesitas, and Estancia win the Award for Innovation in the 7th annual Stevie Awards to...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with