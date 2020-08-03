Philstar.com reporter among finalists for Journalism for an Equitable Asia Award

MANILA, Philippines — A Philstar.com reporter is among the finalists to the Journalism for an Equitable Asia Award for journalists who use their "skills and voice to expose social issues of inequality to build the public's understanding and support for equality, human rights, and sustainability."

Gaea Katreena Cabico, who writes about human rights and the environment, is among 11 finalists for the award, organized by Asia Centre and Oxfam in Asia, for her story "Fed by the waters: Coastal waters in Bulacan that have provided food and livelihood for decades may soon be paved over for an airport project".

"Fed by the waters," produced with Philstar.com photojournalist Efigenio Toledo IV and the news website's multimedia and development teams, looks into the situation of residents in Barangay Taliptip in Bulakan, Bulacan, who stand to lose their homes and their livelihoods as construction on an airport project there begins.

The story also looks into the the potential effect on food security that the project will have.

The story is part of "People on the Periphery", a series looking into development-induced displacement and the potential effects that infrastructure projects may have on the residents and the environment in the sites for those projects.

"People on the Periphery" was published under Philstar.com's NewsX, a project to take a closer look at underreported stories.

Also among the finalists from the Philippines are GMA News Online's Jessica Alaina Bartolome and Donabel Magsino for their story on the effects of El Niño and the 2019 water shortage on farmers in Morong, Rizal.

"Many journalists across Asia fight the injustice of inequality and poverty. Journalism for an Equitable Asia Award, co-hosted by Asia Centre and Oxfam in Asia aims to recognize them and encourage more journalists to write for a fairer Asia," organizers said in a release announcing the finalists.

"These journalists are exemplary for their reports on the injustices of inequality and poverty," they said.