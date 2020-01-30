IN PHOTOS: Sun Life stories that go beyond lifetime

MANILA, Philippines — With a bright history spanning 125 years, leading insurer Sun Life of Canada (Philippines), Inc. continues to provide exceptional products and services ensuring financial security and healthier lives across generations.

In commemoration of this important milestone, the insurance giant staged a special concert musical, featuring a powerhouse ensemble of theater performers of local and international renown, homegrown OPM talents, Chinese-style acrobats, aerialists, and worldwide sensations at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City last January 17.

Sun Life’s brand ambassadors Piolo Pascual, Enchong Dee, Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo, and Charo Santos opened the night that prompted vigorous cheering from the audience, who came dressed in modern Filipiniana.

The ambassadors throughout the night took the opportunity to underscore Sun Life’s values over the years: patience, confidence, compassion, trust, service and duty, and most of all, love for family and community.

Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Charo Santos-Concio addresses guests of the Sun Life Concert Musical.

A grand musical

Themed “Beyond Lifetimes,” the musical is a temporal-visual delight that traces over a century of stories beautifully retold and re-interpreted for a modern crowd, honoring the narratives of key individuals that cemented Sun Life’s foothold in the country.

Clocks and various timepieces were strewn throughout the backdrop, emphasizing the theme and signaling the audience of an H.G. Wellian experience that is the Sun Life story in the Philippines.

Set for engaging, singing, and dancing, the musical is also a nostalgic exploration of genres, from the flapper and ragtime eras in the 20s, to the barbershop chorus revival of the 30s, to the doo wop quartet performers of the 40s, and so on.

Special performances were delivered by the likes of Rachelle Ann Go, the Philippine Madrigal Singers, Gian Magdangal, Acapellago, Baihana, Radha, Frenchie Dy, Katrina Velarde, Aicelle Santos, Gab Pangilinan and Morisette.

A concert by fast-rising, up and coming band Ben&Ben capped the performances. Everyone sang along their hits “Araw-Araw,” and “Maybe the Night.”

Sun Life ambassadors Iñigo Pascual and Matteo Guidicelli were also present and invited everyone to a bright future ahead with the help of Sun Life.

Stories for a lifetime

The true highlight of the night was the unique retelling of Sun Life’s most loyal clients and advisors alike, whose stories portrayed partnerships that go beyond lifetimes.

First up was the familial narrative of Sixto Sandejas and his purposeful journey from newcomer financial agent to member of the prestigious Macaulay Club.

Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Giancarlo Magdangal portrays Sixto Sandejas.

Then, patriarch Dijo Sy and his descendants, whose lifetime partnership with Sun Life spans six generations, were also featured.

Carlos “Mang Carling” Medina’s illustrious career as the oldest active advisor of the company—he’s 93—was showcased in a short digital feature. In the video, Medina recalled his aspirations for the company, proving his stature as an inspiration to everyone.

Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Carlos "Mang Carling" Medina was among the audience during the concert musical.

Last but not the least, two stories of strong Filipino women were portrayed: Aurora Quezon, on how Manuel Quezon’s Sun Life policy sustained them after the President’s untimely death; and Rochelle Ilao, on how her father left a love letter to her mom, which was handed together with the proceeds of the death claim after his untimely passing.

Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Aicelle Santos and Gab Pangilinan portray Aurora Quezon and Rochelle Ilao, respectively.

All these remarkable stories will be featured in a series of digital short films, the first of which about Mang Carling is now on YouTube.

Aside from the short film series, the inspiring stories are also on exhibit at Sun Life’s head office in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Five artists namely Abigail Ang, Katrina Pallon, Megan Diño, Venazir Martinez and Jappy Agoncillo interpreted each story into beautiful and colorful canvasses.

A commemorative marker was also unveiled at the Sun Life’s head office lobby to mark the company’s 125th year. Present at the unveiling last January 16 were Sun Life Philippines CEO and Country Head Benedict Sison, Sun Life Financial President and CEO Dean Connor, Sun Life Asia President Leo Grepin, and Insurance Commissioner Dennis Funa.

The artists featured in the exhibit pose with Sun Life executives. Artworks displayed during the Client Stories Art Exhibit to commemorate 125 years of Sun Life in the Philippines. The Sun Life Comemmorative Markers were unveiled during the exhibit launch. Benedict Sison, chief executive officer of Sun Life Philippines, delivers his welcoming remarks during the launch of the Client Stories Art Exhibit.

Beyond the company’s milestones, Sun Life truly celebrates everyone who contributed and realized its promise of partnership “beyond life, beyond time.” — With Euden Valdez; Photos by Erwin Cagadas