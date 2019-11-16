ALLURE
Winners are immediately offered to sign with Webnovel, with every contracted author guaranteed a minimum income of $1,600 in four months.
Photo Release
Webnovel launches P10-million awards program
(Philstar.com) - November 16, 2019 - 1:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ever imagined how writing could change your life?

TheBlips, one of Webnovel’s top authors (“The CEO’s Woman” and “The Villain’s Wife”) had never written anything before but she made over P1 million and received a total 10 million page views in less than one-year time on Webnovel.

A mother of two, TheBlips was suffering from postnatal depression. Writing has changed everything.

She discovered Webnovel by accident and was immediately attracted by the content she read on the platform, later inspiring and encouraging her to start creating and publishing her own stories. She built strong female characters in her novels and through them, she overcame her struggles. She became an even greater mother and wife.

TheBlips expressed her gratitude towards Webnovel’s professional guidance, and towards her fans for their love and encouragement.

More and more young people are praising and embracing the newly emerging profession of being a “Webnovel author.” The main reason for this trend is having the capability to earn income through online writing anywhere, anytime. 

As a pacesetter global online literature platform, Webnovel expects more outstanding authors like TheBlips to spring up in the Philippines.

Recently, Webnovel announced its P10 Million Awards program in the country called the Webnovel Spirity Awards. The program gives aspiring writers a chance for an independent and long-term, high-income career. 

Entries in both English and Tagalog are accepted. Winners are immediately offered to sign with Webnovel, with every contracted author guaranteed a minimum income of $1,600 in four months, including professional guidance and editing.

For a quick rundown, check out the video below:

 

To learn more about the awards program, please visit http://bit.ly/2Q8PWGS or download the Webnovel app for Android and iOS. #WriteToWin10MPesos 

