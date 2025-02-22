Omoda, Jaecoo officially launch in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Automotive brands Omoda and Jaecoo, both under Chinese vehicle manufacturer Chery, have officially launched in the Philippines with three new car units.

Prior to its launch in Taguig last February 18, the two brands aleady began showcasing some of its vehicles in several events last year, as well as establishing a nationwide dealer network.

Shawn Xu, Chief Executive Officer of Omoda and Jaecoo International, shared during the launch that the brands have expanded into 34 markets in less than two years.

The Philippines marks the fifth Southeast Asian country to welcome the two brands, and Chery is eyeing to reach 55 countries by the end of 2025.

As of writing, there are six Omoda and Jaecoo dealerships in the Philippines — three in Metro Manila, the rest in Laguna, Cebu, and Tagum — though Chery is targetting to open 24 more.

The first two available Omoda cars are the C5 and its electric version, the E5, while Jaecoo's sole unit for the time being is the all-electric box-style SUV EJ6.

There are three different variants of the C5: the Lifestyle variant goes for P998,000; the Comfort variant costs P1.159 million; and the Luxury variant is worth P1.279 million.

The E5 Luxury-extended Range variant, available in either a black blue-white interior, has a retail price of P1.699 million.

The EJ6 comes in two versions, the AWD Premium in an either brown or black interior for P1.799 million and the RWD Premium with a black interior for P1.649 million.

Soon to be available in the Philippines is the hybrid SUV the J7 SHS with extended range, reduced emissions, and top-tier battery safety.

