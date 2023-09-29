Landco BeachTowns in Calatagan: Providing the dream life for active retirees

Setting a new standard for luxury beachside living, Landco BeachTowns are master-planned communities near white sand beaches with accessibility to urban areas, strong internet connection, world-class infrastructure, modern conveniences and resort amenities.

MANILA, Philippines — Meet Art Hyndman.

As a marketing professional of over two decades whose expertise lies in the exciting world of liquors, Art has seen and experienced much of what the world has to offer. From the most lavish parties, and sports cars to highly-coveted collector’s items, his jet-setting lifestyle has exposed him to the finer things in life.

Now in his mid-50s and after decades of living a fast-paced life, Art is now looking towards a more laid-back rhythm close to nature.

His options for a retirement home are vast and varied. He could have opted for a mountain retreat up in the highlands or a secluded home amid fields of emerald green. Yet Art chose to start building this new chapter in his life somewhere much more familiar with invigorating coastal charm.

Art Hyndman with his favorite motorbike, enjoying the priceless sunset in Calatagan

Art decided to settle down in July 2021 in sun-kissed Calatagan, a municipality in Batangas known for its rich history, white sand beaches, and easygoing provincial vibe.

Being only a few hours away from Metro Manila, Calatagan has the best of both worlds, offering a sense of freedom away from the chaos of the city but not completely removed from modern-day comforts.

Island living at its finest

Art’s home in Landco BeachTown’s Playa Calatagan indulges him with a slower pace of life that he deserves after years of highly-competitive and demanding work, with its 78-hectare exclusive seaside residential community best defining island living.

“It’s like having your house inside a resort. You have three pools: the Hilltop Clubhouse where you have a 180-degree view of the sea, the Oasis where the pool is lit underneath by hundreds of LED lights which make it perfect for night swimming, and the main beach club. The residents’ beach club is next to CaSoBe (Calatagan South Beach) so you have access to the restaurants and other amenities there,” Art shares.

He adds that the best way to enjoy Playa Calatagan and the BeachTowns is by foot or on two wheels, whether it’s a motorcycle, scooter or bicycle.

“My house is in the Bamboo Park area which has a nice walking path. The main town is just 10 minutes away by scooter and that’s where you have the public market, convenience stores, and restaurants. Then you can visit Cape Santiago Lighthouse which is also nearby,” he says.

For emergencies or in need of medical assistance, there are several hospitals and clinics within driving distance in Balayan.

When asked what a typical day is like for a retiree like him, Art shares that apart from his regular house chores, he enjoys his days lounging around the different pools in the village or going around in his scooter. “I’m also part of the board of the homeowners association (HOA), so I do my part to ensure the village operations are running well,” he adds.

Art Hyndman (fourth from right) is surrounded by friendly neighbors and feels the warmth of home with the exceptional hospitality of Landco officers and staff in Playa Calatagan. Shown on photo are Home Owners Association board members and officers, and Playa Calatagan staff.

Art also has a kayak which he brings out from time to time to enjoy the sea. “The biggest draw of course is the sunsets which you could enjoy from your very own exclusive beachfront.”

Meanwhile, whenever Art has guests coming over, there’s the 15-hectare CaSoBe, a haven for leisure seekers, with fun, exciting and relaxing experiences all year round.

Even by himself, Art enjoys hanging out at CaSoBe’s dining outlets, like Captain Barbozza, a restaurant and bar by the beach. Here, he gets to meet and interact with the resort's guests. A lot of regulars just get drawn by the peace and tranquility that CaSoBe provides, complemented by the resort’s facilities and services.

As a Landco property owner, Art also has access to the resort amenities managed by Millennial Resorts: Crusoe Cabins in CaSoBe and Costa Azalea in Davao; Cocoons, the unconventional pod-like accommodations in CaSoBe and Club Laiya at nearby Laiya, San Juan, Batangas; Camperisti, the camper van with modern amenities at Club Laiya; Aquaria Family Water Park at CaSoBe; and The Canopy, the 300-capacity event space at CaSoBe.

Reasons to live the life you deserve at Landco BeachTowns

If you’re looking into buying yourself a beachside home just like Art, there is a wealth of advantages waiting for you, especially if you decide to invest in a Landco property. Here are 10 of them:

Waking up to scenic views. This is perhaps the most obvious reason why owning a beachfront property in Landco BeachTowns in Calatagan is a great idea. Imagine waking up to breathtaking sea views and sleeping to the gentle lapping of waves.

A place to escape and relax. Another given is how a beach house can serve as a weekend beach haven to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Having your own Playa Calatagan property means you have a go-to vacation hideaway where you can spend time with loved ones away from work without having to spend extra for accommodation.

Source of passive income. For a residential commercial project like CaSoBe, you generate income by putting up shophouses and operating a bed and breakfast, restaurants, and retail stores that can serve the tourist community in the resort estate. This can help offset the cost of ownership and can be a steady source of cash flow.

Investment appreciation. Landco has a solid track record of high property appreciation with its flagship development of Punta Fuego in Batangas since it was launched in the 1990s. Landco’s latest development of beachfront properties such as Playa Calatagan and Calatagan South Beach (CaSoBe) are anticipated to have high-value appreciation in the long run, making them lucrative investments. Add to this is Batangas’ enduring popularity as a tourist and leisure destination near Metro Manila, further increasing your property's value potential. The BeachTown properties offer financial security now and in the future. It’s a lasting legacy for the next generations.

Possible tax benefits. Unknown to many, real estate investments can come with tax benefits such as deductions in mortgage interest, property taxes, and depreciation.

Tangibility. Unlike other investments, real estate such as Landco BeachTowns are tangible assets, meaning you can see and touch it. These properties are a great store of wealth and historically in the Philippines, do not depreciate, providing a sense of security, especially for OFW or balikbayan investors.

Instant access to water activities. Since Playa Calatagan and CaSoBe are only a few steps away from the sea, you’ll have easy access to various water activities such as swimming, surfing, snorkeling, fishing, and boating. Aside from the excitement these activities bring, they are also good for one’s overall well-being.

Improved quality of life. Since these Calatagan properties are far from bustling urban areas, they provide an improved quality of life through better privacy, a stress-free, healthy, and natural environment with fresh air, lush greenery, and a white sand beach. Resort communities also tend to be close-knit with a unique lifestyle centered around outdoor activities, healthy and fresh food choices, and a more laid-back vibe.

Future retirement home. Your Playa Calatagan home or CaSoBe property could also double as your retirement haven and a business venture that caters to the tourism market, giving you the advantage of retiring in a place you are familiar with and where you can pursue your interests, hobbies, and enterprising endeavors.

A legacy for future generations. Life’s impermanence is certain. Owning a beach house is an asset that can be passed on to your family’s succeeding generations.

A life of leisure and sound investment awaits

Experience vibrant resort living at CaSoBe with its stunning white sand beach and leisure amenities managed by Millennial Resorts.

Known for pioneering premium developments for over 30 years, Landco Pacific Corporation has created world-class leisure communities, resort-inspired condominiums and luxury home communities in the Philippines. As a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) of business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan, Landco continues to create projects worth bequeathing to your loved ones.

Among Landco’s latest developments are its BeachTowns in Batangas, specifically the exclusive Playa communities in Laiya and Calatagan, including resort estates CaSoBe, Club Laiya, and the newly-launched condotel The Spinnaker at the beachfront of Club Laiya.

These leisure and resort estates offer all the advantages mentioned and a few more. Setting a new standard for luxury beachside living, Landco BeachTowns are master-planned communities near white sand beaches with accessibility to urban areas, strong internet connection, world-class infrastructure, modern conveniences and resort amenities.

“Having a property in these BeachTowns is something that homeowners and property investors can enjoy now as their dream beach house, second home, or an exciting new business venture. At the same time, it’s a long-term investment that appraises in value,” Landco Pacific Corporation CEO Erickson Y. Manzano said.

“It’s the perfect time to invest in BeachTowns for its long-term property value appreciation, given Landco’s track record. It’s also a lasting legacy that can be passed onto the next generations, ensuring the well-being and financial security of many generations down the line.”

As for Art, he can only be happy about having a home in Playa Calatagan. “Peace and tranquility are the first words that come to mind. It is relatively stress-free as you do not have the traffic, noise, and pollution compared to living in a big city,” he says.

“If you simply want a beach house that you can visit whenever you want then this is a perfect place since it’s very near Manila. No need to book an expensive flight to enjoy white sand beaches and sunsets.”

For more information about Landco Pacific Corporation, visit https://www.landco.ph or https://www.facebook.com/LandcoPacificCorporation.