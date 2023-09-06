^

Modern Living

HCG Philippines celebrates innovation journey; launches BGC showroom

Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 10:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Easily elevate your spaces into a sanctuary and turn your house into a smart home with modern furnishings from HCG, which stands for “hygiene, comfort and green.”

Established in Taiwan in 1931, HCG has built for itself a proud legacy, consistently delivering excellence, innovative design and impeccable craftsmanship through its diverse range of bathroom fixtures for every home and space. For years, HCG has nurtured strong partnerships with premier developers, clients, interior designers and property managers around Philippines, helping create spaces of comfort and convenience.

Modern comforts elevated

Over the past few years, the concept of bathrooms has undergone significant transformation, marked by several notable trends.

First and foremost is the growing integration of smart technology, with a strong emphasis on water efficiency. The adoption of water-saving features like dual flushing and reduced water consumption in water closets, faucets and showers are all aimed at promoting responsible water conservation.

Another prominent trend is the shift toward prioritizing wellness and comfort in bathroom design. Manufacturers are no longer solely focused on basic functionalities and aesthetics. Instead, they are dedicated to developing products that cater to health, wellness, and relaxation, elevating the overall bathroom experience.

Lastly, the industry has made great strides in improving accessibility. With a specific focus on the needs of persons with disabilities and the elderly, bathroom products are now designed to be more inclusive and user-friendly.

Aligned with the needs of the current market, HCG takes the “modern bathroom concept” and expands it beyond its utilitarian roots, evolving spaces that not only serve practical purposes but which also place importance on sustainability, comfort, wellness, accessibility and personalization.

With the growing demand for its smart solutions, HCG built its newest office in Bonifacio Global City, establishing it as the new headquarters for its partners and discerning clientele in the metro. 

Celebrating a new chapter

To mark this proud occasion and its 27 years in the country, HCG welcomed partners and media to the grand ribbon-cutting of its newest office space in Park West, BGC before transferring to the Grand Hyatt for the day’s main festivities. 

It was a whimsical night to remember as guests were treated to an evening of amazing performances, magic, fun illusions and raffle prizes! The pathways and the ballrooms of the Grand Hyatt were beautifully transformed in red and gold, creating an exciting feast for the senses with its bright lights, carnival-inspired décor and music.

Guests were fully immersed and entertained by acrobats, jugglers, clowns, and other performers drawing them into the magic. Host Gretchen Ho brought in much energy to the program with the Malaya Dance Theater, Manila String Machine, Darryl Ong and HCG’s newest brand ambassadors—the Itchyworms—hyping up the night with their upbeat performances.

Gracing the occasion as well were HCG Philippines chairman Patrick Chiu, officer-in-charge Eugene Lin, VP David Chang, AVP for Projects Romuald Ponce, AVP for Customer Relationship Management Irene Calubiran and Manager Paul Wu, who shared inspiring words of encouragement.

To more innovations

Presenting its latest collection, SMART T, HCG takes pride in its innovative approach, offering compact water closet technology with remarkable cleaning and touchless features that bring unmatched convenience to your daily routine.

In the world of water closets, SMART T stands out with its intelligent features. This automated water closet comes with an Auto Flush function, a Self-Cleaning Bidet Nozzle (integrated), Anti-Power Surge Protection, Bubble Wash for enhanced cleanliness, UV Light for Sanitization, and a Heated Seat and Blower for added comfort.

The convenience is further extended with a user-friendly Panel Display and a Foot Flushing option, making it a standout choice for modern bathrooms. Furthermore, HCG has other exciting ranges that deserve mention, each taking your expectations to the next level with top-notch performance, automatic technology and intelligent heating systems.

Under its sustainability range, HCG introduces its green toilets, offering water-saving options ranging from 12 liters to 9 liters, down to 6 liters, with an impressive reduction in water consumption down to 4.5 liters.

HCG also embraces cutting-edge automation technology with their Sensor Faucets, which cleverly integrate soap and water, reducing water flow to 1.52lpm for public toilets and 6.64lpm for residential use, promoting responsible water usage.

Extending its services beyond the sale, HCG has also made the installation process hassle-free by launching its pre-installed tank fitting services.

Changes have also been made at its depot with HCG’s new hanging display feature, which helps to enhance the showroom experience and make it easier for customers to explore their products.

“From our grand showrooms to our offices and corporate events, we strive to create an immersive and transformative experience—whether it be through visually stunning displays, interactive demonstrations or educational sessions. Through every effort, we aim to inspire, engage and inform, leaving a profound impact on our partners and customers with our vision of excellence and innovation,” Chang ends.

 

Visit the new showroom at 1F Park West Building, 7th Ave. cor. 36th St., BGC, Taguig City.

To check out the complete products and ranges of HCG, visit http://hcg.com.ph/ and follow it on TikTok, Instagram, Youtube and Facebook.

 

