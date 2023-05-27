Manny Pacquiao's eldest daughter Princess attends prom in Swarovski-covered gown

MANILA, Philippines — Mary "Princess" Pacquiao, the eldest daughter of boxer-politician Manny Pacquiao and Jinkee Pacquiao, went to her first-ever prom as a shining presence, almost literally.

The 16-year-old Princess attended a prom in a gown by fashion designer Michael Leyva, who shared the dress' look on his Instagram account.

The ball gown had a lavender hue and was fully beaded with Swarovski crystals. Princess complemented the look with a diamond necklace, ring and bracelets — one of them likely a Bulgari item that costs nearly P2,000,000.

"Tito Michael feels so old already. It feels just like yesterday when I was making flower girl dresses for you but look at you now," Michael said in his Instagram post, the location set to Bellevue Hotel in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

Jinkee expressed her gratitude for the dress and the designer in the comments section.

Princess is the middle child of Manny and Jinkee. She has two older brothers, Jimuel and Michael, a younger and only sister, Queenie, and a younger brother, Israel.

