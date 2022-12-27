^

Lizzo: From living in cars to owning a house with half a dozen Christmas trees

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 27, 2022 | 3:08pm
Lizzo: From living in cars to owning a house with half a dozen Christmas trees
Lizzo poses during Reel To Reel: LOVE, LIZZO at The GRAMMY Museum on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP/Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

MANILA, Philippines — From living on the road and staying on couches to a grand house with a dozen Christmas trees, Grammy- and Emmy-winning singer Lizzo toured a little bit of her house and shared her inspiring life story. 

"It's kinda cool. I don't think you get used to a kind of house like this. This is genuinely like a cool person house," she said while walking around the house located in the swanky part of Los Angeles in California.  

Lizzo toured CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Tracy Smith. It is said to be the first time for a TV crew to tour the singer's house.  

"This is the first house I ever owned," she revealed, as Smith remarked how the singer was sleeping in a car 10 years ago. 

"Staying in peoples' rooms and staying on their couches," Lizzo added. "It's a milestone for me." 

The artist has three of her Grammys displayed on the shelf while there will be more added if she wins all her nominations at next year's Grammys for her latest album, "Special."  

A trained flutist and has also ventured into acting, Lizzo has been spending her early days on the road away from her family. 

The past few years with milestone after milestone and her first-ever house, Lizzo has gone full blast in life. 

As they toured around the house, Smith noted there must have been about half a dozen Christmas trees inside and outside of Lizzo's house. 

"It's excessive.I know. Don't come for me America. Not having stuff for a long time and now I got it, I'm going overboard. I'm literally Santa Claus," Lizzo said. 

WATCH: Lizzo gives a sneak peak of her first-ever house owned

— Video from CBS Sunday Morning via YouTube

