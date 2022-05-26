In photos: Inside Britney Spears' Las Vegas suite with fiance Sam Asghari

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Britney Spears surely knows how to have a luxuriant weekend in the Sin City, as she stayed at a $15,000 per night hotel suite in Las Vegas with fiance Sam Asghari.

The P784,965 per night lavish hotel room is the over-the-top Palace Suite in Resorts World Las Vegas, which comes with its own backyard and swimming pool. It has three bedrooms, plus an entertainment room, game room and a common area opening up to a private yard complete with a grilling area, a dining area, pool and a waterfall.

Britney made the Vegas trip with Sam and her agent, Cade Hudson. It sounds like the posh hotel is Britney's new favorite spot, as she also previously stayed there in March.

The singer captioned her post about her stay with, "Nights in Vegas. Thank you Cade and @resortsworldlv for inviting me!!!! Or wait … did I invite myself?? Either way thanks for showing me such a good time!"

Resorts World Las Vegas in return had a special welcome message for Britney and Sam, plastering the phrase "Resorts World Loves Britney" on their 100,000 square foot LED screen, which the couple could see from their suite.

