Britney Spears to have full control over her money, LA judge rules

MANILA, Philippines — Pop superstar Britney Spears will have full control over her financial assets, a Los Angeles judge has finally ruled after a heated hearing last Wednesday.

The legal battle whether Britney Spears should pay millions in legal fees for her father and ex-conservator Jamie Spears is not yet over though, as the court is yet to determine which party should pay after allegations of financial mismanagement and abuse on Jamie's end have further surfaced.

In a heated hearing last Wednesday afternoon before LA Judge Brenda Penny, attorneys for Britney and Jamie Spears to the now-terminated conservatorship sparred over allegations of misconduct, abuse and press leaks, and who should control the superstar’s money.

Justin Gold, an attorney for John Zabel, the temporary conservator of the estate, argued that the conservatorship assets should be transferred to Britney.

This was of course met with sharp criticism from Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten. “Let’s remember why this conservatorship existed. Ms. Spears was irresponsible with her money," he said.

Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart quickly interjected that “the conservatorship is over."

Jamie's legal costs escalated beginning in the fall of 2020 when Britney’s court appointed attorney Samuel Ingham III expressed her desire for her father to not continue as sole conservator of her estate. This triggered a series of contentious hearings and his eventual suspension.

Millions of dollars in fees and counting are currently before the court for approval. One firm alone, Holland & Knight, has pinned its fees at more than $1.3 million. Leading up to the hearing in a December 15 filing, Weingarten argued that Jamie is still obligated to “transition administration of Britney’s estate to Britney’s representatives which involves over 13 years of records relating to the $57-plus million Estate.”

“Mr. Spears’ lawyers already have been paid literally millions of dollars at his daughter’s expense,” Rosengart wrote in his opposition.

“Before they are paid a penny more, this Court should exercise its right and authority to pass upon the propriety of any further fees. Otherwise, Ms. Spears ultimately will be forced to spend even more time and money trying to claw back even more funds than she already will have to claw back.”

In a declaration submitted along with the opposition, a Federal Bureau of Invetisgation (FBI) special agent turned forensic investigator hired by Rosengart’s firm detailed Jamie’s troubled financial history. Jamie allegedly used his position as conservator “to enrich himself and those loyal or useful to him” and personally profited to the tune of $6.3 million from 2008 to 2020.

Britney’s team is also challenging the fees paid to her former business management firm, TriStar Sports and Entertainment, alleging they are excessive and there was an inherent conflict of interest with the firm handling Britney’s finances from the start because it had loaned Jamie $40,000 in 2008.

Judge Penny's latest decision though is already a huge victory for the pop superstar, as Britney can finally have full control over her money after being under the allegedly "abusive" conservatorship for 13 years.

The next hearing is currently set for March 16, and another is slated for July 27.

RELATED: Britney Spears issues cease, desist letter vs sister Jamie Lynn