Camille Prats shares glimpse of newly built house

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Camille Prats gave a glimpse of her family's new five-storey house, which has been in construction for the past two years.

The new abode boasts of large spaces with big glass windows and doors and brown decors. Its living room area features contemporary sofas with a warm glow from light fixtures.

The first floor houses the living, dining, and kitchen areas, sharing an open layout.

Camille started vlogging from her patio connecting to her living room and kitchen, sharing they decided not to put too many walls.

“It's all glass because we want to be able to appreciate the view from our living room,” she said in her vlog.

An empty big closet with shoe racks and drawers were featured with a vanity area, which is yet to be filled with mirrors, Camille said.

The actress also showed in her vlog their master bedroom, which opens up to a balcony that they're planning to complement with coffee and wine carts for their guests. The balcony was also seen connected to the stairs to serve as another path to other rooms.

Camille wrapped up her vlog by saying their house is "truly a testimony of God's love."

RELATED: 'Lipat na lipat na': Camille Prats shares new home's look