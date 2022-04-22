'Lipat na lipat na': Camille Prats shares new home's look

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Camille Prats shared on her YouTube vlog a look at her family's new house just before it neared completion.

Last April 18, the actress posted on Instagram a family photo inside their brand new living room with "new hope and beginnings" in her caption, indicating that they have already moved in.

Camille opened her new video by saying the house was then almost done after two years of being built, citing the pandemic and the restrictions that came along with it among the reasons it took a while.

The actress gave a tour of the then unfurnished house's interior, showing the completed ceiling with lights installed though glass windows made up most of the front for the natural light and view.

As for the kitchen, Camille said they were waiting for the woodwork to be laminated, adding a "kitchen reveal" would be coming soon with several appliances already purchased.

She also said they decided to have a huge space on the first floor where the lounge and dining area would be as they aren't keen on having a lot of walls; the kitchen area has a sliding door whch would also give more dining space if necessary.

For the master's bedroom, the bathroom in particular, Camille shared that she told her husband VJ Yambao that having a towel warmer was non-negotiable.

"Sinabi ko talaga kay VJ na gusto ko 'pag nagka-bahay ako may towel warmer because I don't like using moist towels," the actress continued. "So that towel warmer is really something na ipinaglaban ko na dapat meron talaga dito and I am excited to use it."

A walk-in closet can be found across to master's bathroom, where the couple has already divided with spaces they will be separately using. Shelves, drawers and cubby-holes have already been constructed; all that is left is a giant mirror for the communal vanity area.

Camille and VJ are looking to put a couch, ceiling fan and possibly a wine or coffee cart for an outdoor lounge on their balcony, which can be accessed through their bedroom or from the stairs just as guests climb up to the second floor. The family room, which will be used as a play room for the children, and the guestroom also have shelves installed.

Camille said she would publish a proper house tour video soon, and again expressed how excited she was for this new phase for her family.

