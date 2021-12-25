'Tis the season to be driving beyond the city

As our world begins to reopen, we are able to take a good look at the way we have changed during these last two years. While some things are different, other things have stayed the same — like my love for driving.

If there is one thing that I missed during the worst years of the pandemic, it was driving on the many streets of the metro and beyond — traffic be damned.

And, although I see more things to bicker about on the city streets, like many motorbike and bicycle riders, I know that what hasn’t changed is my love for driving. No matter the driving conditions in the metro, getting behind the wheel is still something that brings great joy to me.

Many more roads to travel

I am happiest putting the pedal to the metal. So it was with much excitement that I recently sat behind the wheel of an MG RX5.

The MG seems to have kept it simple and fun with its RX5 keeping the design subtle — nothing outrageous. It may not necessarily stand out when put side by side with its competitors, but it still has the look nonetheless with lines that are clean and elegant. Admittedly it may not exactly be a head-turner, but there are no wrong angles on it, either. It’s sharp and understated — trading in being fashionable for something longer-lasting and classic.

Before I hopped into the RX5 I took one last look at the outside and I have to say that the headlamps, taillights, and wheels make this SUV a looker.

Inside the MG RX5 is roomier and that is a good thing for long drives. It is a compact SUV that makes it easy to get in and out of. At just the right height, sliding the legs is all that’s needed — no crouching, bending, or stretching necessary. In the MG RX5 the seats high enough so that you get a good view of the road ahead, making it safe for drivers.

Comfort within: Inside there is enough room to maneuver and get comfortable in.

Drive on

The RX5 is equipped with a 1.5-liter in-line-four turbo gas engine. The seven-speed DCT shifts smoothly, and you have the manual mode at your disposal when you need more driving speed and push.

I was surprised with how fuel-efficient it was when I took it to Batangas over the weekend.

On a long drive through provincial highways — with a mix of open roads and stop-and-go traffic conditions — I got about nine km/L. On SLEX, I got highs of about 12-14km/L, were I was driving at the max speed allowed on SLEX and doing some tests while driving. But perhaps that could even be improved further with more relaxed driving and not too many stop-and-go tests along the way.

While driving I asked my companions seated at the back how they were doing — there were only two of them — they answered “comfortable” in unison. Good, I thought to myself.

I did feel the bumps on the road and hear a bit of road noise from inside the cabin, but for the most part, the RX5 provided a very comfortable ride. Small bumps on the road are handled quite easily, so it won’t have any problems running through the metro’s slightly imperfect roads.

There are too many obstacles to really get ahead on the city roads — and safety comes before speed in these conditions so, although I was able to get some speed in the city it was on the provincial roads that I was able to enjoy the drive in the RX5 more.

At lower speeds the ride of this SUV can be a bit choppy through pot-holed surfaces. I did notice that where the provincial roads are wider and there is more space to move faster, the ride smoothens out. The same goes at higher speeds — it feels comfortable. It seems that the RX5 was made for long drives on the highway — agood thing for those weekend trips with friends or family.

Stops and time to breathe

As I arrived at my destination for this drive — a small sari-sari store on the highway — I took one more look at the SUV that had me arriving in comfort. I am grateful for the size of this SUV, as parking it was a breeze in the tight space I found. I did not have to jump out and check whether I was too close for comfort — getting a view of the parking space was easy from the driver’s seat. Being able to park easily is one of the most important tasks a driver has to perform, and I am always grateful when this task is completed safely.

While we are not yet fully ready to go and wander as we used to do in the past, a drive and short pit stops are trips that make me happy. And it is never the destination that is my purpose for driving; it is the roads ahead, and the more roads there are to drive, the happier I am.

The MG RX5 delivers everything I expected of a compact SUV — practicality, convenience, space, luxury, and safety — the things that make a drive fun and comfortable.