'Home Alone' house now available on Airbnb

MANILA, Philippines — Every ‘90s kid will be thrilled to hear that the famous McCallisters' home as seen in the Christmas holiday classic film “Home Alone” is now open for holiday booking through Airbnb.

Mischief makers can now spend their holidays “the Kevin way” as they stay in the actual house where the timeless Christmas movie story began.

To celebrate the release of "Home Sweet Home Alone," big brother Buzz will host an overnight stay on December 12, joining thousands of hosts on Airbnb by opening the doors to his family’s Chicago home as the ultimate gift this month.



“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” said Buzz, “but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time. We may all be older and wiser now, but we’re never too old for holiday hijinks. So this year, spend the holidays not-so-home-alone at my parents’ house.”

Buzz will host a one-night stay for up to four guests at the McCallister residence on December 12 for only $25.

During their stay, guests will enjoy a cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree in celebration of the season, some booby traps galore (but don’t worry – you’ll be setting them, not sidestepping them!), surprisingly searing splashes of aftershave and ample opportunity to scream into the mirror.

Plus, fans can enjoy all their ‘90s favorites to their hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, plus a meet-and-greet with a real-life tarantula, and a LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to take and build at home. The package also includes a viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, "Home Sweet Home Alone."

Following the release of "Home Sweet Home Alone," the all-new holiday film now streaming on Disney+, this Airbnb stay offers a trip down memory lane and an unforgettable way to celebrate the holidays.

To celebrate the monumental "Home Alone" event, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness.



Those hoping to stay in the McCallister home should note that this stay’s rules require strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines. Onsite staff will follow applicable local, state and federal guidelines as well as Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices, which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines, and abiding by our five-step enhanced cleaning process. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Chicago.



"Home Alone" fans can request to book this Airbnb stay beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 1 p.m. CT at airbnb.com/homealone.