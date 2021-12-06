'House of Gucci' now open for bookings





































































 




   







   















Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
The host of Villa Balbiano is offering a special one-night stay for one guest and a plus one to spend a night in the master suite, with access to Villa Balbiano's amazing amenities. These include the first four floors of the home, the outdoor swimming pool, private pier and boathouse. 
MANILA, Philippines — Although "House of Gucci" has been mostly panned by critics, it is no doubt that Lady Gaga's crime drama film is this season's most talked about fashion film.



The stylish looks of Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani look even more astounding against the opulent backdrop of Gucci family's gorgeous Italian villa in the movie, which can just make anyone dream of living a luxurious Italian lifestyle.



Now you can experience a glimpse of Italian luxury as Villa Balbiano, the idyllic mansion featured in "House of Gucci," is now available to book on Airbnb!



Built in the 16th century, Villa Balbiano is rich with charming history and outlandish visuals, making it distinguished by the British Society of Garden Designers. Today, it is one of the largest private residences by the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. With six lavish suites and extravagantly landscaped lush gardens, Villa Balbiano is set to transport visitors to the height of ‘90s Italian opulence.



In the movie, the elegant Italian dwelling is the home of Aldo Gucci, patriarch of the Gucci family, played by Al Pacino no less. The grounds serve as the location for the birthday party scenes of the fashion empire honcho, which mainly highlight the exterior of the lakefront villa. 



The host of Villa Balbiano is offering a special one-night stay for one guest and a plus one to spend a night in the master suite, with access to Villa Balbiano’s amazing amenities. These include the first four floors of the home, the outdoor swimming pool, private pier and boathouse. The listing costs 1000 euros for the night. Bookings for this one-night stay opens today, December 6, at 12 p.m. EST, and is available on Airbnb until March 30, 2022.



"House of Gucci" revolves around the story of Lady Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani, who was married to Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the company's founder Guccio Gucci. An outsider from humble beginnings, Patrizia marries into the Gucci family, with her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately… murder. She was convicted for hiring a hitman to kill the fashion empire heir in 1995.



The movie is based on the book “The House of Gucci” by Sara Gay Forden, and is directed by Ridley Scott starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino. It was first released in theaters last November 24.



