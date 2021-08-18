







































































 




   







   















WATCH: Marie Kondo returns from hiatus to spark more joy
Organizing expert Marie Kondo
                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 18, 2021 - 6:35pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Marie Kondo, also fondly called "KonMari," is back to spark joy with the three-episode Netflix series "Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo" premiering on August 31.



The organizing guru returns after a hiatus to spread her famous KonMari method.



In the new series, Kondo visited families and businesses to help them tidy up their closets, houses and work spaces by choosing to keep only those that "spark joy" and discarding those that don't.



"Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo" is another Netflix treat after the release of her hit 2019 series "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo." 



 






 



