Do you have a travel shield?

I think about travel often perhaps not to faraway places but to places I can drive to. Being cooped up in the NCR-plus bubble that we are in can be stifling and sometimes sad, lonely and frustrating. I long for the sight of trees, wind in my face and the adrenaline rush from the acceleration when I step on the metal of a car.

Yet, I have many friends who have told me about their longing for travel to faraway foreign lands or local plane rides to destinations like our beautiful beaches or the cool mountains — yet want to be sure that their trip is smooth, safe and protected from COVID-19.

I heard that there are a lot of travel insurance agencies that are adding protection from the dreaded disease with coverage for it. Just recently I was talking to a travel insurance agent from Prudential Guarantee and Assurance Inc. (PGAI), which is addressing the surge in cases of COVID-19 through including coverage for the disease in its travel insurance policy.

PGAI’s Travel Shield provides comprehensive protection against various incidents that may occur on a domestic or foreign trip — currently even more essential, given the unpredictability of air travel restrictions in various locations.

Extending its scope to anywhere in the world, Travel Shield assures indemnity for cases like personal accidents, as well as for expenses related to flight cancellations and delays, lost or damaged luggage and documents, and delays in the retrieval of luggage.

Even more important during this pandemic is that the inclusions under Travel Shield’s Medical Necessary Expenses cover the effects of COVID-19 infections, which policyholders may contract while on a local or overseas trip. Included in the expenses covered are those incurred during hospital confinement, the cost of medical supplies and ambulance service.

The COVID-19 coverage inclusion in Travel Shield reflects PGAI’s commitment to innovation as the company addresses not only present conditions but anticipates future trends as well.

Online and electronic

I was pleasantly surprised to know that PGAI is shifting to e-policies in order to make its products and services more accessible and convenient to use. My insurance agent informed me that the company is accelerating this initiative, as it recognizes that consumers are now avoiding face-to-face transactions or physically handling items. In all its offices across the Philippines, PGAI is already issuing e-policies for the majority of its insurance products.

“We are coping with disruptions through efficient IT systems and seamless inter-department and inter-office coordination,” said PGAI president and CEO Anthony G. Sy. “By doing so, PGAI is able to deliver excellent services, which our clients deserve.”

In recent years, PGAI has started its move toward digitalization, a development that has become more relevant because of the pandemic. Among the various efforts is PGAI’s ongoing conversion of its insurance policies into electronic e-policies.

I dream of the days to come (soon, I hope and pray) and the places I plan to visit with bated breath and much anticipation. But more importantly, I also wish for a safe travel where, should anything that I don’t expect to happen come to pass, I want to be sure I am ready for it. A Travel Shield might be just what I need.