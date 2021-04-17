Something to Marvel at

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a superhero — of having superpowers to save the world? I have, but the superhero I have always wanted to become has been the one who could save the world before bedtime.

Admit it, if we could turn into a superhero, now would be a good time so that we could find a cure for what has been causing so much pain in the world (i.e. corona virus) and destroy it before it destroys us — we wish.

So, it was with a chuckle and much childlike wonder that I got to use an Oppo phone — not just a smartphone, but one that has an exclusive partnership with Marvel.

Now the Reno5 Marvel Edition smartphone builds upon the technical strengths of the Oppo Reno5 and the stunning Avengers-themed design, which fuses characters and other elements from Marvel’s The Avengers series into every aspect of the phone to create a must-have item for Marvel fans around the world. It’s a limited-edition smartphone, too, because not everyone can become a superhero, right?

“Through the years of understanding and putting forward consumer preferences, this creative and exciting collaboration with Marvel is just one of the many things we’re excited to share with our consumers,” said Oppo Philippines marketing director Raymond Xia. “We hope that through the Reno5 Marvel Edition Smartphone, consumers will get to feel like the everyday superhero themselves through the powerful features of the Reno5 Marvel Edition.”

A superhero’s punch

After I got over the joy of unboxing the Reno5 Marvel Edition I was pleasantly surprised it is equipped with a camera that lets me take great spy pictures for my mission of saving the world. Its powerful camera features include a 44MP selfie camera and 64MP Quadcamera setup. These cameras come with smart AI touches like the Dual-View Video, AI Video Highlight, and features perfect for night “phoneography.”

It is also supported by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM for a smoother, faster smartphone experience. Additionally, you can easily juice up its hefty 4,310 mAh battery with its 50W flash-charging technology. Definitely a smartphone that can help you power through your day anytime, anywhere — just when we need it to fight nighttime crime — when the imaginary demons arrive and sleep is hard to come by.

But let me talk about the design first and how eye-catching it is. The Reno5 Marvel Edition draws much of its inspiration from the Quantum Suits worn by The Avengers in the movie Avengers: Endgame, featuring a combination of black, gray, silver, and red, while in the center of the phone’s back casing is the “A” logo, which combines two iconic Marvel elements: the Avengers logo and Captain America’s shield.

The back of the phone is designed around the letter “X,” taking its inspiration from the logo of Black Widow. The textured finish creates a unique feel to the phone reminiscent of the high-tech suits worn by The Avengers. The silver sides of the phone have been created through an electroplating process, with a black stripe in the middle revealed through laser etching. A red embellishment around the button adds a further touch of Marvel inspiration.

On the front side of the phone is a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen providing users with a clear and immersive viewing experience.

Holding the phone begins that superhero feel — and lets the imagination run wild about the adventures we (the smartphone and I, that is) will have together.

Did I say that it is the latest version of ColorOS 11.1? The device also boasts exclusive design details such as the background of the home screen, which features a similar design based on the Avengers Quantum Suits, while the icons of the original Oppo apps on the home screen have been replaced with icons depicting various heroes or items in the Marvel Universe.

Lovelier even are the six different exclusive lock-screen wallpapers to create a fully immersive experience for all Marvel fans. What’s more, a flip book-style animation inspired by the opening scenes of the Marvel movies can also be shown when users are choosing different wallpapers, immersing them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe each time.

A Marvel to hold, A hero is born

The Oppo Reno5 Marvel Edition is not just about its looks, but I still can’t get over feeling like a superhero each time a call, text or Zoom happens. I am continuously transported into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Avengers logo greets me during the startup animation.

Oh, I love charging the smartphone, too, as an animation of the light rings on Iron Man’s Head Up Display (HUD) comes up.

The packaging and accessories included in the Oppo Reno5 Marvel Edition also befit any Avengers fan with its earphones, SIM card extractor pin, charger, and charge cable in graphical and color elements from Marvel’s The Avengers.

There is also a protective phone case designed in the iconic Marvel style of a red background printed with the original six Marvel Avengers. Making use of TPU material to ensure durability while remaining light, the case has been crafted using IML (In-Molding Labeling) processing, with the Marvel Super Heroes painted inside the case and the Marvel logo outside to create a 3D, textured effect.

What are you waiting for? The time has come to save the world — OK, maybe just to attend a Zoom call and marvel at life.

I can dream and save the world before bedtime, right?

