How to inject 2021 interior design trends into your home

MANILA, Philippines — It's all about comfort and sustainability for this year's interior design trends.

Interior designers and trend forecasters all agree that homes for this year and, most probably beyond, will underscore these two elements due mainly to the pandemic.

Less mass-produced, more hand-me-downs

In a "Vogue" article dated January 8 titled "Interior Design Trends to Know in 2021 —And What’s on Its Way Out," comfort and sustainability were stressed.

It enumerated what "comfy" looks like. "Think plushy, sink-into furniture, chestnut woods, warm colors, overflowing bookshelves (but not the color-coordinated kind, rather, ones stocked with tattered covers of novels you’ve read and loved).

"Less mass-produced furniture and more reworking of passed-down family pieces or ones you already own," the article read.

Industrial, Scandinavian/Sleek Modern

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The trend leans toward Scandinavian/Sleek Modern, which uses lighter wood and gears toward function for compact spaces. Industrial style, which mixes wood, leather, and metal, as well as rustic and simple silhouettes, are also going to be seen in many homes.

Philstar.com's interview with Our Home interior design team churned out the same ideas.

“Because this pandemic, more people are focusing on their homes but also they want a lighter feel," the collective group said.

“When choosing furniture, you have to think about your characteristics and lifestyle," the team advised.

Multifunctional furniture, decors

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Multifunctional furniture like sofa beds, study lamps and even artwork that dabble as stress-relievers are in-demand now more than ever due to the pandemic.

Since homes today serve as sanctuary from all the uncertainties that permeates as well as a space for school, work and recreation, homes will see furniture and fixtures that serve more than one purpose.

An L-shaped sofa, sofa bed or a three-in-two sofa is a good investment as well as recliners or reclining chairs for resting or de-stressing, said the Our Home design team.

Of course, an accent chair is still recommended as it makes a space more exciting.

Wall arts will be hung with nostalgic pieces in the form of paintings and photos; these do not only serve their aesthetic value, but more importantly, can calm down nerves and bring in positivity.

The rule of thumb, said the design collective, is to put mirrors on walls to widen small spaces, but opt for a very nice artwork if you have a big wall or space to spare.

Spaces for work, study and recreation will also see their own quarters, not just being part of a room. Among the most important features of these spaces are lighting and acoustics for those many video conferences for school and work.

Colors of the year

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Colors for the year 2021 Illuminating (yellow) and Ultimate Grey are incorporated into this space.

Because of the colors of the year as prescribed by Pantone, trends now are more on yellows as pops of colors – yellow in Art Deco or Art Nouveau styles as accents, according to the design team.

Yellow can be used as throw pillows, flowers and small decors. Gray, the other color of the year, can be applied to walls and furniture.

