'Consistency is key': Why routine, time of exercise affect sleep, body clock

If we achieve good sleep regularly, that will lead to a healthier frame of mind, which will then radiate to a happier community, and eventually, the world.

MANILA, Philippines — Exercising at night might be ideal for a lot of people, but a physician explained why it could affect the body clock and a good night’s sleep.

Dr. JP Prado, a certified osteopath and physician, said that the body likes routine and consistency. This preference is linked to its own body clock or circadian rhythm.

Circadian rhythm is defined as the 24-hour cycle that affects the body’s function.

Speaking at the World Sleep Day event featuring the ergonomic pillows of Mr. Big in Makati City recently, Dr. Prado said that it is the reason why it is best to exercise during the day, which is what he does, because nights are spent on sleeping to help the body recuperate from the day’s activities.

“The best time to workout is the morning at first light. If you workout at night, you are shooting yourself in the foot. Because if you workout at night, it's gonna get so much harder to sleep afterwards,” he said.

Dr. Prado said that one of the things that the circadian rhythm regulates is body temperature. The body’s temperature peaks in the afternoon. By 6 to 10 p.m., the body begins to relax, making way for sleep.

Going to the gym at past 6 p.m. counters this conducive time for sleep.

“So, word of advice, give yourself the regulation, the capacity for the body to really go down,” the doctor said.

He shared that it is also the reason why he limits his travels to places with different time zones because he wants to condition his body to a specific routine.

“I try to limit it to just four to six times per year because I don't want to disturb my routine. My routine will dictate my circadian rhythm. Your body needs to warm up to things,” he said.

“Whatever your routine is, keep it consistent because the body likes consistency. Don't be erratic with your sleep times.

“You know, whatever you're gonna FOMO (fear of missing out) on, whatever you think you're gonna miss out on in that party, it's probably not that great.

"Because, you know, we've all been the same party. It's the same places, different location. So you won't miss much. Just look at the pictures from the last one,” he quipped.

