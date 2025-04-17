'Sleep crisis' becoming norm â€” study

'Sleep crisis' becoming norm — study

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos work 40.9 hours per week while only getting 6.13 hours of sleep per night. Despite being praised for their resilience in shouldering various jobs and social commitments, this relentless pace, as noted by the Global Sleep Care Centre Inc., masks a growing "sleep crisis."

Insufficient and poor-quality sleep is becoming the norm, particularly among those in high-pressure jobs and night shift workers, where rest is often compromised, the company's reseach shows.

Women need the extra support and care to fulfill their responsibilities while also maintaining their wellbeing. As they juggle multiple roles, women’s needs will vary. Whether it’s staying sharp and productive or maintaining a vibrant glow, these can be achieved by fostering holistic well-being, where quality sleep plays a crucial role. This is especially unfortunate for women, who need more sleep.

According to an article by the Sleep Foundation, women experience more fragmented and lower-quality sleep due to a combination of societal norms and biological factors. These include caregiving responsibilities that require them to wake up during the night, and chronic pain, which women are more likely to experience such as migraines, fibromyalgia, and rheumatoid arthritis. Pain also tends to disrupt sleep more during menstruation and pregnancy, making quality rest even harder to achieve.

The effects of sleep deprivation go beyond fatigue. Lack of quality sleep disrupts the skin’s natural barrier function, leading to dryness, premature aging, and worsening skin conditions. It also impairs cognitive function, reducing focus, efficiency, and overall well-being. While getting enough sleep is crucial, it doesn’t always equate to feeling truly rested. Sleep quality — often influenced by work stress, financial concerns, and digital distractions — can be just as important as sleep duration in achieving restorative rest.

Countless resources emphasize the importance of good sleep and skin health, often recommending habits like establishing a relaxing bedtime routine, optimizing the sleep environment, limiting caffeine and alcohol, exercising regularly, and managing stress. While these lifestyle adjustments are essential, targeted supplementation can also help further enhance sleep quality and skin vitality.

The connection between sleep and skin health is clear: quality rest fuels the body’s natural regeneration process, promoting healthy and youthful skin.

With the demands of the world we live in, everyone, especially women, can benefit from an extra boost, whether it’s for restorative sleep or skin nourishment. Healthy habits, combined with additional care and support, foster a holistic wellness lifestyle — one that nurtures vitality and long-term health for a better quality of life.

