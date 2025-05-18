Ellen Adarna shares daughter Lili’s 1st photoshoot

Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay with their daughter Lili.

MANILA, Philippines — Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay’s daughter, Lili, looked adorable in her first photoshoot.

The Cebuana actress posted Lili’s photos in a series of Instagram posts this weekend.

“Our Littol Inday Lili,” Ellen wrote in one of her Instagram captions, referring to her daughter in her affectionate Cebuano endearment.

The Instagram carousel reveals photos and videos of Lili at six months old, spending time with her older brother Elias and with her celebrity parents doting on her.

Ellen and Derek are currently inactive in showbiz.

