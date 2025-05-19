Isabel Oli-Prats shares tips for fellow moms

MANILA, Philippines — Massages, facials and journaling — that is how actress Isabel Oli-Prats spends her “me” time.

“So I get Bible verses and I write (my reflections) about it,” she told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview at a recent Ogawa launch in Taguig City.

“Be still and know that I am God,” she shared her favorite Bible verse from Psalm 46:10.

“Enjoy n’yo lang ‘yung time with the kids, your free time, i-enjoy n’yo lang. Medyo senti ako kasi I have a nine-year-old. Sabi ko, ‘Shocks, ang laki na n’ya!’ Hindi mo na talaga maibabalik ‘yung years, so just enjoy every moment talaga,” she said as advice to her fellow moms.

May it be as a wife or a mom, she stressed that “God should be the center of your relationship.”

“You really need Him to balance everything,” she affirmed. — Videos by Anjilica Andaya