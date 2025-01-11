Jolina Magdangal champions empowered healthcare

Actress-host Jolina Magdangal is launched as the brand ambassador for Omron last year in Mandaluyong City.

MANILA, Philippines — While she may be busy, actress-host Jolina Magdangal believes in actively taking care of one's health, including her family.

"I always try to stay on top of my family's health," said the returning actress. Her TV comeback was a success as part of the cast of the nightly drama thriller "Lavender Fields," starring Jodi Sta. Maria, Janine Guetierrez and Jericho Rosales.

For the actress, who is regularly seen as a host of the morning show "Magandang Buhay," health is as important.

"It's a big comfort to have a way to check my health anytime, anywhere. This completes our daily regimen of eating balanced meals with regular exercise," shared the proud mother of two.

Jolina was launched as the new ambassador for digital blood pressure device Omron held in Mandaluyong last year.

"We were looking for celebrities aligned with our goal of empowered healthcare, and Jolina fit the bill perfectly," shared Omron Healthcare Philippine general manager Benjamin Agbulos.

Before the advent of digital devices, attending physicians or nurses read blood pressure with the help of a sphygmomanometer. Today, systolic and diastolic levels are easily read by digital devices like Omron.

Digital sets read blood pressure more accurately. This is because of Omron's patented technological innovation that personalizes the cuff inflation for reading accuracy. In hospitals and clinics, these devices are also used provided the clinicians and doctors do the reading right. But for accuracy, patients must have the right D's: doctor, data, and device.

After "Lavender Fields," Jolina is set to do another big screen comeback, this time with her '90s leading man, Marvin Agustin.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the well-loved Marvin and Jolina love team.

Marvin and Jolina will star in the J.P. Habac film "Ex Ex-Lovers," set for release in theaters on February 12.

Anchored on the "Be Sure" campaign designed to empower families to prioritize health monitoring as an integral part of their daily lives, the Omron device is also a call in risk prevention as well as a vanguard to cardiovascular wellbeing.

Omron Healthcare is a provider of health monitoring and management solutions.

RELATED: Jolina and Marvin reunite after 25 years as ‘Ex Ex Lovers’