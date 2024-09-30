Win kiddie chairs, playmats, e-vouchers with EQ Diapers' Early Christmas Raffle (Mechanics inside)

Don’t miss the chance to participate in EQ Maagang Pamasko E-Raffle Promo running until November 30.

MANILA, Philippines — Hello, September! The holiday season is fast approaching and these “ber” months are reminding everyone to reflect on the little things that make life easier and more enjoyable. For parents of little tots, topping this list is the search for high-quality diapers that are crucial for keeping babies comfortable and dry, allowing them to explore, play and nap without interruptions.

With features like excellent absorbency, a snug fit, gentle materials and affordability, EQ Diapers ensure the little ones’ delicate skin stays irritation-free. As an added Christmas bonus, don’t miss the chance to participate in the EQ Maagang Pamasko E-Raffle Promo running until November 30.

This annual promo makes a fantastic opportunity to reward both loyal and new customers! To participate, simply make a single receipt purchase of at least P150 of EQ products and register through EQ Diapers Facebook Messenger.

This straightforward entry requirement opens the door to exciting daily prizes such as GCash, Lazada, Shopee and fast-food vouchers, alongside EQ premium items such as table, chair, hanger set, bamboo dish set and playmat.

Five winners will also take home P,5000 worth of EQ products—EQ Dry, EQ Pants, EQ Plus, Genius Premium Pants, EQ Colors and EQ Wipes—every month from September to November.

Unlike the previous years, there’s no need to collect wrappers and send entries via courier. The promo has been refreshed to make participation easier than ever. All you need to do is send a clear and readable photo of the official receipt or sales invoice via Messenger!

View this link for the complete mechanics and participating stores: EQ Maagang Pamasko E-Raffle Promo 2024 : EQ Disposable Baby Diapers

Stock up on high-quality EQ Diapers this holiday season and take advantage of the refreshed and now more user-friendly raffle promo.

Cheers to a great way of enjoying the best baby products while adding a bit of extra joy to the holidays!

Promo Permit under DOH-FDA-CCHUHSRR Permit No. 0734 s. 2024.

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with EQ Diapers. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.