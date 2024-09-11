Selena Gomez reveals she 'can't carry' own children

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Selena Gomez revealed that because of medical issues, she is unable to carry her own children.

Gomez shared the revelation in the October 2024 cover story for Vanity Fair magazine, in an interview with Yohana Desta.

In the interview, Gomez shared she wanted to start a family of her own when she was 35 years old as family is the most important thing to her.

She also said she was open to adoption since her own mother Mandy was adopted.

"I haven't ever said this but I unfortunately can't carry my own children," Gomez admitted. "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

Some past medical issues Gomez had in the past were a Lupus diagnosis in 2013 and a kidney transplant in 2017. She was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The door isn't closed for her though as apart from adoption, she is also looking at surrogacy.

"It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I'm one of those people," she ended. "I'm excited for what that journey will look like, but it'll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don't care. It’ll be mine. It'll be my baby."

