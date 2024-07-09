'Awayan nang awayan': Willie Revillame will not run for Senate anymore

Willie Revillame showing the COC he did not file.

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Willie Revillame canceled his plan to run for Senate, six months after he declared his intentions to enter politics.

In TV5’s "Seryosong Usapan," Willie said his new contract with the network prohibits him from joining politics.

“I’ll be honest, I have a contract with TV5. (It said), no politics,” he said.

Willie said that he will just continue serving the public through his show.

“Ano bang gusto ng mga nasa politika? They have the money, and of course, the power. Maraming may pera, walang power. ‘Yun ang big difference para sa’kin,” he said.

“Anong power ko? (Noontime) show. Ilang presidente, after six years, nandiyan pa rin ‘yung ‘Wowowin.’ Ilang taon na ko sa noontime show,” he added.

He also said that he is frustrated with what is happening in politics now because there is no unity.

“Sa nangyayari ngayon, paano ka papasok? Ang hirap. Awayan nang awayan,” he said.

“Nafu-frustrate ako,” he added.

Willie declared last January that he is ready to run for senator at next year's mid-term elections.

“Dear president (Duterte), I am praying for this. I am ready to serve the people now, especially those in need,” Willie said.

