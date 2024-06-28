Moms Solenn, Kryz and Georgina are bringing their kids to this Gifted Brain Room. Here’s why

See your child’s gifted brain in real time through this breakthrough innovation

MANILA, Philippines — A parent’s world is filled with pieces of advice—the best kindergarten, best educational toys, best milk and nutrition provider—all promising to help develop the little ones’ gifted brain. And while we know that each is individually intelligent, we want to know their unique gift.

Recently, celebrity Promil moms Georgina Wilson, Solenn Heusaff-Bolzico and Kryz Uy had a special peek into their children’s brains through a groundbreaking invention called Gifted Brain Visualizer, the main highlight of the Gifted Brain Room at Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas.

The Gifted Brain Visualizer is a safe brainwave monitor expertly made in collaboration with Myndplay in the UK and Wyeth Nutrition. It uses sensors on the forehead to measure the electrical brainwave activity, which is then transmitted by Bluetooth to a tablet, allowing the wearer to view four key brain developmental milestones—focus, memory, language and problem-solving—that an individual is using in real-time.

The visualizer flashes red when the brain is working on focus, blue on creativity, green on problem-solving, violet on language, and yellow on memory.

In essence, the tool lets parents witness their child’s brain activity, providing insights into their strengths—the milestones they usually use to tackle tasks—and areas for development.

Inside the Gifted Brain Room

The Gifted Brain Room is, therefore, an immersive experience for children three to seven years old and their families.

Picture a group of four kids wearing the visualizer embarking on a 20-minute journey filled with puzzles, challenges and problem-solving tasks. Through the expertly crafted activities, children engage their minds while having a blast—quite literally on the visualizer.

For Solenn, seeing her daughter Tili immersed in the Gifted Brain Room was a revelation.

“At first, I wasn’t sure how it worked,” she shares, “but when Tili put on the device, the attached iPad automatically lit up, showing which part of her brain she was using. It was incredible to witness in real-time.”

Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico playing ‘That’s my Gifted Kid’ and sharing about her gifted kid, Tili

Tili, described by Solenn as a multilingual and inquisitive child, always impresses her family with her quick memory. She surprises everyone with her linguistic abilities, as she can effortlessly switch between languages. She also recalls memories from past travels and loves recreating Montessori activities at home.

Kryz’s son, Scottie, also makes quite an impression with his knack for engineering. At just three years old, he can distinguish between different types of machinery and is particularly fascinated by buoyancy concepts—influenced mainly by his dad, Slater Young.

Next to engineering, Scottie loves food so much it often distracts him, Kryz shares with a laugh. His teacher notes his daily inquiries about snacks, which actually displays a nice balance between focus and distraction.

Promil Gold moms Kryz Uy-Young and Georgina Wilson-Burnand also playing ‘That’s my Gifted Kid’ and talking about their gifted kids, Scottie and Alfie

Georgina’s son, Alfie, shows his passion for learning through his deep knowledge of Marvel heroes and his love for building with Lego. He also shows his language skills by independently navigating a bilingual school environment.

During family time, the young boy expresses his love for cooking by memorizing recipes, and at dinner, his sense of humor shines through his endless knock-knock jokes—inherited from his father, according to Georgina.

The brain visualizer offers a glimpse into the inner workings of a child’s mind, showing the developmental milestones at play during each activity.

Promil’s partner experts at Myndplay explain: “No two minds are identical. We all think differently and we use our brain milestones in various ways. Through this visualization, parents can gain a deeper understanding of their child’s unique gifts.”

It’s not just about observation, it’s also about action. Arlene Tan-Bantoto, president and general manager of Wyeth Nutrition, emphasizes the importance of proper nutrition in supporting cognitive development.

“Promil has been at the forefront of innovation, introducing clinically proven nutrients like DHA, lutein, choline, MOS+ and alpha-lipids to nurture the gifted brains of children,” she explains.

Mea Gabunada, vice president and marketing manager of Promil, shares the sentiment, emphasizing the brand’s commitment for every Filipino child.

“In Promil, we believe that every child is a gift. That’s why we’ve dedicated ourselves to providing not only proper nutrition but also stimulating experiences like the Gifted Brain Room,” she furthers.

Wyeth Nutrition president and general manager Arlene Tan-Bantoto and vice president for marketing Carmela Gabunada talk about the four brain developmental milestones: focus, memory, language and problem solving supported by Promil

So why is it important for parents to understand their child’s developmental milestones? According to Promil’s expert partners from Myndplay, “it’s about recognizing strengths, weaknesses and areas for improvement.

“Just like any skill, cognitive abilities improve with training, nutrition, and stimulation. By tracking these milestones, parents can provide targeted support to help their children thrive,” they say.

Through innovative technology like the Gifted Brain Visualizer and Gifted Brain Room, paired with clinically proven nutrition, expert guidance and parental love, it has never been more exciting to help shape the minds of young Filipino children.

The Gifted Brain Room is free of charge and is open until June 30. Book your slot at promil.mysterymanila.com or scan the QR code displayed at the Gifted Brain Room at Robinsons Galleria.

In compliance with the milk code and to ensure safety, only children ages three to seven years old are allowed inside.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Promil. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.