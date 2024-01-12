Herbal Nation: Wellness need not be expensive

Economic barriers, however, continue to hinder access to proper healthcare for Filipinos. Even herbal products, considered viable alternatives for health maintenance, often strain the budgets of ordinary Filipinos.

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the ongoing threat of COVID-19, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer remain the leading causes of death in the Philippines, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Economic barriers, however, continue to hinder access to proper healthcare for Filipinos. Even herbal products, considered viable alternatives for health maintenance, often strain the budgets of ordinary Filipinos.

Luckily, with plenty of herbal options in the market, we discovered one proudly Pinoy contender that is starting to make waves with its competitive pricing and potent offerings—meet Herbal Nation.

Herbal Nation Barley Grass Powder is a health supplement that’s committed to authenticity and exclusivity. Sourced from the uncontaminated lands of the Tibetan Plateau, the barley grass is meticulously harvested, processed and ground using traditional methods, ensuring the retention of its natural potency and nutritional value.

True enough, as an FDA-approved local wellness brand, Herbal Nation takes pride in its hero product, Barley Grass Juice Powder, a nutritional powerhouse available at an incredibly accessible price of only P399, which already allows for 33 servings.

The rapidly expanding health brand offers a diverse range of herbal products, including maca extract powder, allulose plant-based sweetener, Peruvian chia seeds, stevia erythritol and tongkat ali extract powder.

In an industry where sourcing and distribution practices often raise ethical questions, Herbal Nation Barley Grass Powder emerges as a symbol of transparency and purity, originating from the pristine landscapes of the Tibetan Plateau and reaching consumers under the vigilant stewardship of Nbeguill Consumer Goods Trading.

For more information, visit www.herbalnationph.com. Call (0966) 9549692 or (02) 8296-2600.