'Binakla mo kaming lahat': Michelle Dee says Melanie Marquez proud of Miss Universe performance

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee said that her mom, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, was proud of her performance at the recently concluded 72nd Miss Universe where she landed at the Top 10.

Dee was asked what her beauty queen mom told her when they saw each other again after the coronation night held last November 18 in El Salvador.

She faced the press at the homecoming media conference organized by her talent agency, GMA Sparkle, yesterday.

Michelle said she had not seen her mother right after the pageant, but the photo of her mom hugging her was when she was at the airport. Michelle shared that Melanie gave her encouraging words for her performance.

"For my mom, admittedly, hindi ko siya nakita right after the coronation night. The clips of me hugging my mom at the airport, that was the first time I saw her since I was on the Miss Universe stage.

"'Yung sinabi niya sa akin, honestly, it was just endearing phrases, statements of love, support. She told me she was so proud of me na parang wala na akong ibang magagawa to change the results or in terms of my performance, sinabi niya, 'Ginawa mo 'yung advice ko, binakla mo kaming lahat.' And of course, she was just very, very proud," Michelle shared.

Michelle recently returned to a warm reception from a sizable crowd who welcomed her at the airport last Sunday.

Since her homecoming from El Salvador and Mexico, where she joined a select number of Miss Universe 2023 delegates to the country where the next edition will be hosted, Michelle has been busy with TV guestings and appearances.

