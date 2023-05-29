Health priorities have changed in Asia Pacific after COVID-19 pandemic â€” survey

Health priorities have changed in Asia Pacific after COVID-19 pandemic — survey

Survey results show that almost 70% of the respondents have shifted their health priorities since the pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — Herbalife's Asia Pacific Health Priority Survey showed that a vast majority, specifically 77% of those surveyed in the Asia Pacific, have become more health conscious as a result of the pandemic.

This is true in Thailand (93%), Indonesia (92%), the Philippines (87%) and Vietnam (86%).

Survey results also show that almost 70% of the respondents have shifted their health priorities since the pandemic. They now focus more on living a healthy, active lifestyle and achieving a holistic approach to health. They have also listed improved overall health (51%), better sleep (46%) and enhanced immunity (46%) as the Top 3 health goals they aspire to achieve, followed by improving eating habits (42%) and mental health (40%).

But while the survey showed that people in the Asia Pacific region have generally shifted their attention to improving their health, different generations have varying ideas on how to do so. Older generations, such as Gen X and Boomers, are more focused on strengthening their immunity (50%), while the younger generations, like Generation Z and Millennials, consider improving their mental health (46%), a crucial part of their health goals.

It is also important to note that while 85% of Asia Pacific respondents are taking steps to achieve their health goals, the top challenges for them to do so are lack of time (45%) and lack of motivation (39%). Here, the older and younger generations (84%) agree that in order to overcome these challenges, they need to have a support group in their health and wellness journey.

“With a heightened interest in living a healthy, active lifestyle and a growing need for support groups to overcome challenges along the way, our company has never been more relevant for meeting the evolving needs of consumers,” said Stephen Conchie, Regional President, Herbalife Asia Pacific, and China.

He added: “Our wide range of high-quality nutrition products, along with our distributors who offer personalized coaching and a supportive community of like-minded people, provide consumers with a comprehensive and personalized solution to their health and wellness goals.“

Conducted in April 2023, Herbalife’s Health Priority Survey polled 5,504 consumers aged 18 to 78 across 11 Asia Pacific markets — Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Willingness to spend more on health

With consumers in the Asia Pacific region becoming more health conscious, it is not surprising that 72% of them are willing to increase their spending related to health and wellness, particularly in Vietnam (95%), the Philippines (90%), Indonesia (86%) and Taiwan (85%).

On average, 56% would spend 1% to 10% more, 31% would spend 11% to 20% more, and 13% would spend at least 20% more.

Recognizing the importance of investing in health, survey respondents said that they would like to use their increased expenditure to:

Make healthier food choices (65%)

Purchase/consume dietary supplements (52%)

Go for regular health check-ups (48%)

Engage experts for advice (28%)

Seek mental health consultation (25%)

It is clear from these survey results that people across the region appreciate the key role that nutrition plays in maintaining long-term health and vitality.

Benefits of having a support group

When it comes to pursuing health goals or making positive lifestyle changes, it can be challenging to stay committed and motivated all the time. As such, a support group plays an important role in helping one overcome the challenges and increase the odds of reaching one’s goal, a sentiment shared by 84% of the survey respondents.

The perceived benefits of a support group include:

Sharing of valuable experience and knowledge (57%)

Providing guidance and encouragement (54%)

Reaching out for health-related advice (49%)

Accountability on their health journey (43%)

Health summit

With the increasing demand for health and wellness support, Herbalife distributors united around the company’s mission to help people live their best lives at the Asia Pacific Extravaganza 2023 held in Singapore last May 19 to 21. With a turnout of more than 20,000 attendees, the three-day event focused on empowering its distributors with the knowledge and tools to build healthy communities around them, by providing one-on-one coaching and a support system that inspires people to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O Johnson shared his vision for the company as it strives to be the premier health and wellness company and community in his keynote speech. Vice President of Training Dr. Luigi Gratton, meanwhile, conducted a talk on the importance of adopting positive nutrition habits for long-term wellness.

