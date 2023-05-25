Neri Naig gives eco-friendly tips to keep home safe for family

MANILA, Philippines — If there are two positive things that the pandemic taught us when it forced us to observe lockdown rules and stay home with the family for more than two years, one is that family is important and that when given chances to be together and bond, grab them and make the most out of those times together.

Another is that it is important to keep yourselves and your surroundings clean and antiseptic so that bacteria would not thrive and nobody in the family will get sick.

And it’s true. A lot of people have realized that. Now, with more Filipinos choosing to spend a longer time at home as a way to stay safe, it has become important to keep it clean, clutter-free, and comfortable for the family. For one, celebrity mom Neri Naig makes it a priority to ensure that her husband, musician Chito Miranda, and children Miggy and Cash can bond in a comfortable and safe environment.

“'Pag hindi kami busy sa work or school, we make it a point to bond. Habang maliit pa ang mga bata, we believe that spending quality time with them is very important. Mabilis ang panahon, and Chito and I just want to make memories with them kahit nasa bahay lang kami,” said Neri.

With small children around, Neri said, it can be quite a challenge to clear away clutter, but she tries to stay as organized as she can and counts on their help, as well, to do so.

“Gusto ko marunong sila gumawa ng chores. I want to train our kids to do simple things like picking up their toys, wiping spills, or putting their clothes in the laundry basket. Okay lang maglaro, pero tinuturuan ko rin silang magligpit after. I think this teaches them responsibility,” said Neri.

She added: “S'yempre, importanteng germ-free ang bahay. Particular ako sa paglinis ng bahay para walang magkasakit sa amin. Halos lahat ng surface, pinupunasan namin, lalo na mga madalas hawakan. Knowing that we can also get sick from air-borne viruses and bacteria..."

For a “wais na misis” like Neri, supporting local trusted brands like Albatross means more savings and accessibility. “Aside from being budget-friendly, we love how it makes our space a comfortable place for our family and friends.”

“Talagang nakakapang-relax ang mabango at malinis na bahay,” she added. “Another thing I like about it is that it is CFC-free. This helps to protect our environment para may maabutan pang mga puno sina Miggy and Cash paglaki nila. After all, they are the ones we are working hard for. At the end of the day, being able to provide them with a happy and safe home, while taking care of the planet they live in is what matters most for us moms.”

