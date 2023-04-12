'Be gentle with each other and yourselves': Ariana Grande addresses body-shaming comments

In this file photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 US singer/songwriter Ariana Grande attends Billboard's 13th Annual Women In Music event at Pier 36 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Ariana Grande has come forward regarding her mental and physical health, also addressing comments from the public regarding body-shaming that she appeared much thinner compared to years past.

Ariana discussed such issues in a rare three-minute video posted on her TikTok account, even beginning by acknowledging her discomfort talking about them, "I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body, to be seen and be paid close attention to."

"I think we should be gentler and less comfortable in commenting about people's bodies, no matter what," Ariana continued. "If you think you're saying something good and well-intentioned... we should work towards not doing that as much."

The singer also said there ways to compliment a person or ignore to something one sees that you they may not like, and everyone should strive to helping each other "being safer and keeping each other safer" as she listed down several points.

Her first point was that there were many different kinds of beautiful and ways to look healthy and beautiful, and she used herself as an example.

"Personally the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," explained Ariana, saying at the time she was on a lot of antidepressants, drinking on them, and eating poorly.

Ariana even said at the lowest point of her life the public perceived her as looking healthy when to her own self she wasn't; she acknowledged that she shouldn't have to explain as such, but just feels something good can come out of having openness and some sort of vulnerability.

"Healthy can look different," the singer pointed out.

She followed that by addressing mental health wherein one never knows what a person is going through, "Even if you're coming from a loving and caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that [they] are working on it with."

"You never know so be gentle with each other and yourselves," Ariana reiterated.

Her last point was to personally extend love to her supporters and tell them they were beautiful no matter what; Ariana even broke from the seriousness to assure viewers it was indeed her speaking as she wasn't wearing a lot of make-up.

"No matter what weight, no matter how you like to do make-up these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you've had or not, I just think you're beautiful," Ariana ended as she blew kisses to the camera.

Ariana has touched on mental health issues in the past as recent as 2021 wherein she encouraged fans to be more open and end the stigma revolving around mental health.

The Grammy winner is currently shooting a live-action adaptation of the Broadway musical "Wicked" which will be released in two parts; starring with her are Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh.

In the meantime Ariana has not released any new music since her 2020 album "Positions" though she has collaborated with the Weeknd twice for remixes of his songs "Save Your Tears" and "Die For You," the latter remix released last February 2023.

