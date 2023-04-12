^

Entertainment

Ariana Grande's old comment resurfaces after Millie Bobby Brown hints at engagement

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 12, 2023 | 2:08pm
Ariana Grande's old comment resurfaces after Millie Bobby Brown hints at engagement
In this file photo taken on May 7, 2018, Ariana Grande arrives for the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. French luxury fashion house Givenchy on May 10, 2019, named pop royalty Ariana Grande the face of its fall/winter campaign, calling her "a strong, independent woman of refreshing character and style." "A modern muse and the voice of a generation, Ariana has emerged as one of the most influential forces in pop culture today," Givenchy, a legendary brand owned by the conglomerate LVMH, said in a statement.
AFP / Angela Weiss

MANILA, Philippines — After Millie Bobby Brown hinted that she's now engaged to Jake Bongiovi, a past comment of Ariana Grande resurfaced on social media.

In 2018, Millie posted in her Instagram account a photo of her kissing musician Jacob Sartorious on the beach. 

Celebrities flooded the post, but it was Ariana's comment that became trending. 

"I wasn't even allowed to leave my house til i was 20," Ariana commented. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by r.e.m.beauty (@r.e.m.beauty)

The "Stranger Things" star seems to have announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

On her official Instagram account, Millie posted a black-and-white beach photo of Jake embracing her from behind as the 19-year-old actress raised her hands to grasp Jake's arms.

In showing her hands, a white laced Millie is seen sporting a diamond ring on her left hand.

The actress, in her caption, also used lyrics from "Lover" by Taylor Swift from the 2019 album of the same name, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all." 

Jake posted a similar photo on his own Instagram account, this time, colorized and another one wherein the couple are staring into each other's eyes.

"Forever," the 20-year-old Jake simply said in his post's caption, also using a white heart emoji just like Millie did. But no diamond ring can be seen in the photos he posted.

RELATEDMillie Bobby Brown hints engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi

ARIANA GRANDE

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kris Aquino celebrates Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby

Kris Aquino celebrates Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino spent Easter Sunday with her suitor Mark Leviste together with her son Bimby and friends...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why these halfie celebs shouldn&rsquo;t be accused of Filipino baiting

Why these halfie celebs shouldn’t be accused of Filipino baiting

By MJ Marfori | 15 hours ago
While being Filipino is very “in” right now, thanks to social media and the crusade for diversity, it seems unfair...
Entertainment
fbtw
'My teenage self would be so happy': Maine Mendoza fulfills flight attendant dream

'My teenage self would be so happy': Maine Mendoza fulfills flight attendant dream

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Actress Maine Mendoza fulfilled her dream of becoming a flight attendant. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Newcomer Eisel Serrano finds a &lsquo;best friend&rsquo; in Carlo Aquino after filming Love You Long time

Newcomer Eisel Serrano finds a ‘best friend’ in Carlo Aquino after filming Love You Long time

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
The Summer Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry Love You Long Time lead stars Carlo Aquino and Eisel Serrano have developed...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon start filming reunion movie&nbsp;in Japan

LOOK: Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon start filming reunion movie in Japan

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Tirso Cruz III is seen in a photo with fellow seasoned actors Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon while the pair was filming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Park Seo-joon in 'The Marvels' trailer

WATCH: Park Seo-joon in 'The Marvels' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 44 minutes ago
Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer for upcoming movie "The Marvels" which brings together Brie Larson, Teyonah...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Zombie Detective' star Jung Chae-yull passes away at 26

'Zombie Detective' star Jung Chae-yull passes away at 26

By Kristofer Purnell | 49 minutes ago
Korean actress-model Jung Chae Yull, best known for her role in 2020's "Zombie Detective," was found dead in her home...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Full of predators': Cardi B reacts to Dalai Lama asking a boy to suck his tongue

'Full of predators': Cardi B reacts to Dalai Lama asking a boy to suck his tongue

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
International singer Cardi B reacted on the viral video wherein the Dalai Lama was seen asking a young boy to suck his t...
Entertainment
fbtw
Boy Abunda breaks silence over Paul Soriano, unscripted fast talk with Vanessa Hudgens

Boy Abunda breaks silence over Paul Soriano, unscripted fast talk with Vanessa Hudgens

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
TV host Boy Abunda revealed that while the fast talk segment in the Vanessa Hudgens press conference recently was not included...
Entertainment
fbtw
In photos: Celebrity couples enjoy Japan's cherry blossoms season

In photos: Celebrity couples enjoy Japan's cherry blossoms season

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Celebrities went to Japan recently to spend some time with their loved ones while enjoying the cherry blossoms...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with