Ariana Grande's old comment resurfaces after Millie Bobby Brown hints at engagement

MANILA, Philippines — After Millie Bobby Brown hinted that she's now engaged to Jake Bongiovi, a past comment of Ariana Grande resurfaced on social media.

In 2018, Millie posted in her Instagram account a photo of her kissing musician Jacob Sartorious on the beach.

Celebrities flooded the post, but it was Ariana's comment that became trending.

"I wasn't even allowed to leave my house til i was 20," Ariana commented.

The "Stranger Things" star seems to have announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

On her official Instagram account, Millie posted a black-and-white beach photo of Jake embracing her from behind as the 19-year-old actress raised her hands to grasp Jake's arms.

In showing her hands, a white laced Millie is seen sporting a diamond ring on her left hand.

The actress, in her caption, also used lyrics from "Lover" by Taylor Swift from the 2019 album of the same name, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Jake posted a similar photo on his own Instagram account, this time, colorized and another one wherein the couple are staring into each other's eyes.

"Forever," the 20-year-old Jake simply said in his post's caption, also using a white heart emoji just like Millie did. But no diamond ring can be seen in the photos he posted.

