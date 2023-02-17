^

Health And Family

Give kids a smart start on their learning journey with Kumon

Maan D' Asis Pamaran - Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 9:05am
Give kids a smart start on their learning journey with Kumon
Kumon offers a fun and interesting way to help students on their learning journey. This is possible with Kumon’s world-renowned program that has an individualized curriculum that allows them to learn and master concepts at their own pace. 
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Smart parents understand that kids today have to learn at a faster pace in order to keep up with global standards on education. Heavy emphasis is now given on Math and communication skills for more opportunities that will be open to them in the future. 

However, it can be challenging for some families to encourage learning outside of the classroom, as children may see it as an added chore. 

As an answer to this challenge, Kumon offers a fun and interesting way to help students on their learning journey. This is possible with Kumon’s world-renowned program that has an individualized curriculum that allows them to learn and master concepts at their own pace. 

With the instructor-guided learning at Kumon, there is less pressure on the student, as the emphasis is on the student’s ability to study independently. 

Learning with confidence  

Smart parents also know that learning involves more than just memorizing facts, figures and formulas, but also encourages problem-solving abilities and other important skills. 

Kumon understands this too. This is why aside from guiding students towards academic success, Kumon encourages students to discover how to solve problems for themselves without asking for the answer, or without spoon-feeding. 

Unlike the setup in traditional classrooms, Kumon does not teach students in a uniform, one-size-fits-all manner. 

Kumon instructors individualize learning through appropriate worksheets that are answered by students. This improves their concentration, as well as rewards them with a sense of achievement. Overall, students stay motivated and keep progressing to more advanced worksheets. 

What’s more, when students get stuck in certain areas of the worksheets, or take a long time to complete their study, they repeat as necessary, which helps them to master the content and confidently move on to the next step.

Through doing Kumon exercises on their own, they gain confidence in their studies, develop lifelong love for learning, and become equipped with life skills such as critical-thinking, independence and time management.   

New Student Promo

This 2023, Kumon offers its Smart Start New Student Promo that is open for new enrolees until February 28. 

Among the inclusions that will help smart parents make the best choice for their child’s learning journey are free registration fee of up to P500, free diagnostic test and free Kumon bag. 

Together with Kumon, you can empower your child to grow academically and beyond through good study habits, a love for learning and a solid foundation of basic academic skills. 

 

Find out more about the Kumon New Student Promo and sign up at https://ph.kumonglobal.com/smartstartnsp.

EDUCATION

KUMON

PARENTING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Give kids a smart start on their learning journey with Kumon
Sponsored
1 hour ago

Give kids a smart start on their learning journey with Kumon

By Maan D' Asis Pamaran | 1 hour ago
Kumon offers a fun and interesting way to help students on their learning journey. This is possible with Kumon’s world-renowned...
Health And Family
fbtw
From 'it girls' to 'it moms': Georgina Wilson bares how their lives changed
Exclusive
1 day ago

From 'it girls' to 'it moms': Georgina Wilson bares how their lives changed

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Model Georgina Wilson is quite aware of her and friends Solenn Heussaff, Anne Curtis, Liz Uy, Bea Soriano Dee and cousin Isabelle...
Health And Family
fbtw
How discussions of love have evolved: Antoinette Jadaone, JP Habac share thoughts
2 days ago

How discussions of love have evolved: Antoinette Jadaone, JP Habac share thoughts

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Filmmakers and "Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast" co-hosts Antoinette Jadaone and JP Habac talked about the evolution of love and...
Health And Family
fbtw
Kris Aquino moves to new beach home, gives health update as she turns 52
2 days ago

Kris Aquino moves to new beach home, gives health update as she turns 52

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Kris Aquino posted her signature lengthy Instagram updates today as she celebrates her birthday and recuperates from her illness...
Health And Family
fbtw
Bring back the spark to your marriage: Sexual Medicine doctor gives tips
3 days ago

Bring back the spark to your marriage: Sexual Medicine doctor gives tips

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Sometimes, it just happens.
Health And Family
fbtw
Quaker Oats Health Check caravan recommends 4 better health habits to build this 2023
3 days ago

Quaker Oats Health Check caravan recommends 4 better health habits to build this 2023

3 days ago
Quaker Oats can provide exciting recipes filled with oats that have seven times more fiber than long grain white rice to manage...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with