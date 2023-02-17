Give kids a smart start on their learning journey with Kumon

Kumon offers a fun and interesting way to help students on their learning journey. This is possible with Kumon’s world-renowned program that has an individualized curriculum that allows them to learn and master concepts at their own pace.

MANILA, Philippines — Smart parents understand that kids today have to learn at a faster pace in order to keep up with global standards on education. Heavy emphasis is now given on Math and communication skills for more opportunities that will be open to them in the future.

However, it can be challenging for some families to encourage learning outside of the classroom, as children may see it as an added chore.

With the instructor-guided learning at Kumon, there is less pressure on the student, as the emphasis is on the student’s ability to study independently.

Learning with confidence

Smart parents also know that learning involves more than just memorizing facts, figures and formulas, but also encourages problem-solving abilities and other important skills.

Kumon understands this too. This is why aside from guiding students towards academic success, Kumon encourages students to discover how to solve problems for themselves without asking for the answer, or without spoon-feeding.

Unlike the setup in traditional classrooms, Kumon does not teach students in a uniform, one-size-fits-all manner.

Kumon instructors individualize learning through appropriate worksheets that are answered by students. This improves their concentration, as well as rewards them with a sense of achievement. Overall, students stay motivated and keep progressing to more advanced worksheets.

What’s more, when students get stuck in certain areas of the worksheets, or take a long time to complete their study, they repeat as necessary, which helps them to master the content and confidently move on to the next step.

Through doing Kumon exercises on their own, they gain confidence in their studies, develop lifelong love for learning, and become equipped with life skills such as critical-thinking, independence and time management.

New Student Promo

This 2023, Kumon offers its Smart Start New Student Promo that is open for new enrolees until February 28.

Among the inclusions that will help smart parents make the best choice for their child’s learning journey are free registration fee of up to P500, free diagnostic test and free Kumon bag.

Together with Kumon, you can empower your child to grow academically and beyond through good study habits, a love for learning and a solid foundation of basic academic skills.

Find out more about the Kumon New Student Promo and sign up at https://ph.kumonglobal.com/smartstartnsp.