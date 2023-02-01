^

Health And Family

'We are very much in love': Jinkee Pacquiao denies pregnancy, breakup with Manny

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 7:00pm
Boxer Manny Pacquiao and wife Jinkee
Jinkee Pacquiao via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Jinkee Pacquiao, wife of former professional boxer Manny Pacquiao, has debunked rumors that she has broken up with the ex-senator and is pregnant with another child.

In an episode of "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda," the host announced such gossip about Jinkee being pregnant and splitting with Manny was fake news.

"Hindi ako buntis, hindi kami magkahiwalay ni Manny. We are very much in love with each other and we are doing great," Boy paraphrased what Jinkee had told him, adding that the couple is investigating who began such rumors.

Actress and talent manager Annabelle Rama, a friend of the Pacquiaos, further debunked such rumors in an Instagram post where she showed support for the couple.

"Unang una, imposibleng mag-hiwalay ang mag-asawa dahil sa nakikita ko ang sweet nila and happy family," Annabelle wrote in the caption, adding that Jinkee was busy helping complete a three-hectare mansion that will become their dream home.

Annabelle concluded, "Kaya 'yung mga 'marites,' tigilan niyo na. Alam ko kung sino ang gumagawa ng chismis, mamatay ka sa inggit."

Jinkee thanked Annabelle for her support in the comments, even joking she looked fat in the photo the manager posted: "Hayaan mo na sila, God bless them! 'Vengeance is mine I will repay, says the Lord.'"

On her own Instagram account, Jinkee showed images of the mansion located in General Santos City, and even posted a photo of her with Manny.

The Pacquiaos have been married since 1999 and have five kids together — Emmanuel, Michael, Mary Divine, Queen Elizabeth, and Israel.

