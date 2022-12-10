WATCH: Ji Chang Wook meets with Pacquiao family again

MANILA, Philippines — Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee had a welcome surprise during their trip to South Korea — crossing paths once more with actor Ji Chang-wook.

In an Instagram post, Jinkee published a video of Ji having dinner with her and Manny, along with several other friends and family like Manny's mother, Mommy Dionisia, Jinkee's sisters, and actress Arci Muñoz.

The video saw the mentioned individuals talking over dinner, with Ji even signing a poster of himself for Mommy Dionisia.

Both Ji and Manny also signed a pair of boxing gloves, which the Korean actor donned for photo opportunities. Ji's song, "Watch Over You" from the series "Healer," was used as the background music for the video.

The South Korean star and the Pacquiaos previously met in June 2018 with Manny and Jinkee's kids. A year later, the Pacquiaos met Ji again while he was filming his drama "Melting Me Softly," which had Jinkee send a coffee truck to the set's location.

Apart from "Healer" and "Melting Me Softly," Ji is best known for appearing in "Empress Ki," "The K2," "Suspicious Partner," "Backstreet Rookie," and most recently, "The Sound of Magic" and "If You Wish Upon Me."

Ji was in the Philippines last month to meet his fans at the "Reach You" event held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Manny is in South Korea preparing for a six-round charity exhibition match against Korean martial artist DK Yoo set to take place tomorrow, December 11, 2022, at the Seoul Arena. The match is a fundraising effort for war-torn Ukraine.

RELATED: Relive the magic of Ji Chang-wook through his must-watch dramas