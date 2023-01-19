Lorin Gutierrez shares realization after reunion with dad Yilmaz Bektas

MANILA, Philippines — Lorin Gutierrez shared her sentiments on reuniting with father Yilmaz Bektas in Turkey recently.

In her TikTok account, Lorin posted a video of their reunion after 15 years.

"If this trend makes anyone feel sad that they don't have that ‘ideal’ relationship with their father, please remember that change is possible and its not too late to rebuild connections," she captioned the video.

"Flying to Istanbul to reunite with my baba after 15 years of not seeing each other was something I imagined only in my deepest wishes, and it came true," she added.

#father #fyp ? original sound - e @loringabriella if this trend makes anyone feel sad that they dont have that ‘ideal’ relationship with their father, please remember that change is possible and its not too late to rebuild connections. flying to istanbul to reunite with my baba after 15 years of not seeing each other was something i imagined only in my deepest wishes, and it came true. to anyone who has an estranged family member reading this, never lose hope and in God’s perfect timing you will meet again ????. #reunited

She had an advice to those who have the same fate as hers.

"To anyone who has an estranged family member reading this, never lose hope and in God’s perfect timing, you will meet again," she said.

Last June, Ruffa revealed that her daughters Lorin and Venice reunited with their father Yilmaz after 15 years of being apart.

In her Instagram account, Ruffa shared a TikTok video of the reunion.

"Trust in God’s perfect timing. It took patience and a whole lot of faith, but everything was worth the wait," Ruffa captioned the post.

RELATED: 'We’re not fan fiction': Lorin Gutierrez calls out bashers of reunion with dad Yilmaz Bektas