GCash shares how we can make Christmas more magical for our Lolos and Lolas this season

Directed by Tonet Jadaone, heart-tugging film featuring Joshua Garcia inspires sharing the gift of magic to the elderly

MANILA, Philippines — There are many ways to bring back the magic this holiday season—from honoring traditions in new ways, spending quality time with the people we hold dear to us, and even extending the Christmas cheer to the ones who need it most.

This year, GCash brings back the magic to Christmas for the Lolos, Lolas and the whole family we missed through the short film “Akap”, reuniting the start tandem of writer-director Antoinette Jadaone, better known as Direk Tonet, and leading man, and new GCash member, Joshua Garcia.

Dedicated to all the elderly who have no family left, confined in homes or living very far away from their loved ones, the film hopes to remind us that while we celebrate the gift of togetherness with our very own family, we could also share the magic of Christmas with every Lolo and Lola who don’t have families to celebrate Christmas with.

As GCash shares in its short film, bringing magic back to the holiday doesn’t end with shopping for or sending gifts to our loved ones.

Through its Scan to Donate initiative, GCash encourages Filipinos to extend their Christmas celebration to the elderly beneficiaries of three non-profit and non-government organizations in the country so they could also feel love and magic this holiday season.

Caritas Manila

Established in 1953 by Manila Archbishop Rufino Cardinal Santo, Caritas Manila was first known as the social welfare program Catholic Charities. With its four core programs, the non-profit organization now serves as the lead social service and development ministry of the Catholic Church in the Philippines.

Caritas Manila leads programs for the elderly in different parishes in Metro Manila such as the Damayan Feeding Program, and the donation of Caritas LIGTAS COVID-19 kit and Caritas Manna food bag.

Coalition of Services of the Elderly

The Coalition of Services of the Elderly (COSE) works with older persons to strengthen their organizations, partnership building, and advocacy. Since its founding in 1989, COSE has organized 850 Older Persons Organizations in 21 provinces and cities across the country.

Aside from community organizing, COSE leads advocacies to protect the older people as one of the most at-risk and vulnerable sector, makes studies and advocates for new policies on healthy aging, implements an inclusive community-based Disaster Risk Reduction program for the elderly, and operates a residential care facility for abandoned older women located in San Jose, Del Monte, Bulacan.

Anawim Lay Missions

Starting as a small facility for poor and abandoned elderly people founded by Catholic lay preacher Bo Sanchez in 1996, Anawim Lay Missions has provided a home and sanctuary to the poor and abandoned elderly who have nowhere else to go.

Anawim provides services for the care and rehabilitation, home life, spiritual life and counseling of rejected and abandoned elders.

To support the programs and advocacies of these organizations for their elderly residents, GCash users may donate to them directly by scanning the QR code below:

To support the programs and advocacies of these organizations for their elderly residents, GCash users may donate to them directly by scanning the QR code below: